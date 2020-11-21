'The Crown' Season 5: Will There Be Another Season Of 'The Crown'?

The Crown season 4 has caused quite a stir ever since it released on November 15 on Netflix. The new power-packed season features the three leading ladies in the story, Queen Elizabeth II, Margaret Thatcher and Princess Diana. Fans have been swooning over Gillian Anderson who portrayed Margaret Thatcher and Emma Corrin who portrayed Princess Diana this season. However, the end of season 4 has had many fans wondering, “Will there be another season of The Crown?”

Will there be another season of The Crown?

Yes, The Crown Season 5 is indeed on the charts. The makers of the show have revealed in an exclusive interview with Deadline that they will soon start working on season 5 of the show. However, the Deadline report also states that showrunner Peter Morgan has indicated that filming of The Crown season 5 will not begin until June 2021. This means that it will hit Netflix homepages only in mid-2022. The Crown season 5 release date will only be announced once the show is done filming. The report further reveals that the production break was apparently always on the cards and has nothing to do with the coronavirus pandemic and its resultant delays.

The Crown Season 5 cast

On its official Instagram handle, makers of The Crown have revealed the new cast members who will be featured in The Crown season 5. All the cast new members have expressed their excitement for being a part of the show. So far the cast list is as follows.

Queen Elizabeth - Played by the Harry Potter star Imelda Staunton

Prince Philip - Played by the Game of Thrones star Jonathan Pryce

Princess Margaret - Played by Harlots star Lesley Manville

Princess Diana - Played by Night Manager star Elizabeth Debicki

Prince Charles - The Affair's Dominic West is reportedly set to play Charles, but that is yet to be confirmed

The Crown Season 5: The Storyline

The Queen Mother, Camilla Parker Bowles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, Prime Minister John Major and Prime Minister Tony Blair are yet to be cast. The Crown season 5 will be starting from 1992, and the 90s was a very eventful decade for the royals. Netflix is yet to confirm whether season 5 will cover the divorce of Princess Anne and Mark Philips.

Netflix is yet to confirm if it will also cover the separation of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson. The 90s was also the decade in which Prince Charles and Lady Diana announced their separation. One of the most heartbreaking events of the 90s was the untimely and tragic death of Lady Diana. Margaret Thatcher will no longer be serving as the Prime Minister.

