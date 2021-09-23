The Crown's Khalid Abdalla Roped In To Play Dodi Fayed Princess Diana's Tragic Boyfriend

Netflix's historical drama series The Crown will soon begin the production for its much anticipated season 5. The upcoming season will give viewers a glimpse into the doomed relationship between Diana, Princess of Wales, and Egyptian film producer Dodi Fayed that ended in their tragic deaths. The makers have cast British actor Khalid Abdalla as Dodi Fayed, Princess Diana's alleged boyfriend at the time of her death.

Khalid Abdalla to portray Princess Diana's alleged boyfriend onscreen

As per Variety, Khalid Abdalla has been roped in to play Dodi, who will play opposite Elizabeth Debicki in the highly-anticipated fifth season of the show. Abdalla is best known for his roles in critically acclaimed movies like The Kite Runner and United 93. Princess Diana became romantically involved with Dodi, a film producer and the son of billionaire Mohamed Al Fayed. Their brief union caused a paparazzi frenzy that ended only when they both died in a tragic car crash in Paris in 1997.

Other changes in the cast of The Crown season 5 will be Elizabeth Debicki takes over the role of Emma Corrin, who played a young Diana in Season 4, which followed the princess’s first meeting Charles through to the implosion of their marriage shortly after the birth of Prince William. Prince Charles will be played by Dominic West in the fifth and sixth seasons, taking over from Josh O’Connor. The fifth season of the show is reported to release in 2022.

The Crown at Emmys 2021

Netflix's British drama had an excellent run at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards and took home some of the biggest awards of the night. The series won seven prizes that include best drama series, best lead actress (Olivia Colman), best lead actor (Josh O'Connor), best supporting actress (Gillian Anderson), best supporting actor (Tobias Menzies), best directing (Jessica Hobbs for the season 4 finale), and best writing (Peter Morgan also for the season 4 finale). The series has a total of 63 Primetime Emmy Award nominations for its first four seasons and has won a total of 21 awards. The series has also twice won the Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series - Drama, at the 74th and 78th ceremonies.

(Image: Instagram/@thecrownnetflix/@k.ab81)