The Current Occupant Ending Explained; Is It Possible That Henry Is The President?

Into the Dark is a horror series on Hulu that falls under the banner of Blumhouse Productions. The anthology series reminds the viewers of other dark and intense shows like Black Mirror. The show releases a new season of anthological horror every month, July’s release being The Current Occupant. Into the Dark: The Current Occupant released its last episode on July 4 that has left the fans confused with many questions about what was the reality and what was a fantasy. Here is the Into the Dark: The Current Occupant ending explained. Read ahead to know-

Into the Dark- The Current Occupant ending explained

Into the Dark: The Current Occupant ended with having a lot of evidence suggesting that Henry is the president. But, the doubt in the minds of the fans arises when Helen is seen telling Henry that she is his Secretary of State, because the first time she met Henry, she was seen screaming "I saw you on the TV" as a psychopath. However, in every scene that comes ahead, Helen is seen as very calm, composed, and measured, even when she was explaining their dire circumstances.

According to Helen's version of events, Henry was hospitalized after an assassination attempt was made on him. The vice president used this situation to take control of things. Helen was seen stating this explanation succinctly and calmly. There was no evidence to suggest that the vice president couldn't or rather wouldn't try to manipulate the president if given such an opportunity.

At the ending of the current occupant, Helen was also seen insisting that Henry was not in a hospital at all, but was at a subterranean facility beneath the White House. The only way out from the psych ward was guarded by an enormous and ominous handprint reader. The handprint reader itself does not look like anything even close made in a hospital or a nursing facility that makes it highly plausible that there is some of the top-secret about the facility's location hidden there.

Nurse Eliza, an important character from the current occupant cast, also told Henry directly that he is the president and he needs to escape from there anyhow before it gets too late. They also found files of a political nature, that Dr Larson attempted to keep away from Henry throughout most of the season. All of the events that took place suggest that it is very possible that Henry is, in fact, the president. It can also happen that Henry is being used as part of a conspiracy made in order to destroy his psyche/ mind and permanently give his place and position to the vice president and make him in charge of the United States.

