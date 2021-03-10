'The Devil Is A Part Timer' Season 2 Release Date: All We Know About The Coming Season

The Devil Is A Part-Timer is one of the most popular anime today. When the anime was released around 8 years ago, it didn't manage to get a lot of attention. However, Netflix picked the show for its anime library soon after it ended airing and the show became highly popular among international anime fans. After many online campaigns by the fans, the show has been renewed for a second season. Read on to know The Devil Is A Part Timer Season 2 Release Date.

The Devil is a Part Timer Season 2 Release Date

As of now, the showrunners of The Devil Is A Part-Timer haven't yet announced an official date for the airing of the second season. The second season was announced this weekend by the anime studio along with a brand new The Devil Is A Part-Timer Season 2 trailer, showing some stunning new art design. Fans can expect the second season of this anime to drop sometime in late 2021 or 2022. You can take a look at the trailer in the video embedded down below:

About The Devil Is A Part-Timer

The trailer shows a lot of The Devil Is A Part Timer characters who are returning and fans are hyped with anticipation for the upcoming season. The Devil is a Part-Timer is an anime series that is based on Satoshi Wagahara’s novel of the same name. The show revolves around the story of Satan aka The Devil working in a fast-food restaurant.

In the anime series, we are shown that Satan was defeated in his own world by Hero Emilia Justina and had to escape to Tokyo. The anime is a light comedy series that shows the devil taking on human identity and working at a fast-food chain in order to survive in the actual world. As he is The Devil he has no idea about serving tables and the hilarious series shows how the Devil himself has to learn the human ways so as to not reveal his identity to the world.

Where to Watch The Devil Is A Part Timer?

Fans of the anime can watch the show on Netflix. The first season of the show is airing on Netflix in most countries. If your country's Netlfix library does not have this anime you can check anime streaming services like Crunchyroll and Funimation. Stay tuned for more news on anime and Netflix.