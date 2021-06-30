'The Devil Judge' Stars Ji Sung & Kim Min Jung Share What It's Like To Work Together Again

The Devil Judge, which is all set to drop on tvN early in July this year, will star actors Kim Min Jung and Ji Sung in lead roles. The South Korean stars recently opened up about reuniting for a project following a 13-year long gap after their show New Heart. According to a Soompi report, Ji Sung is thrilled about working with Kim Min Jung while the latter revealed that they ‘experience a synergy effect’ when acting together.

Ji Sung's thrill to work with Kim Min Jung

Kim Min Jung and Ji Sung will essay the characters of Jung Sun-ah and Kang Yo-han in The Devil Judge, which is scheduled to begin airing on July 4, 2021. The duo has starred in New Heart before, which was a drama series that aired from 2007 to 2008. Speaking about his experience of working with Kim, Ji Sung shared how happy he was when he began shooting for New Heart with her. He revealed that their work in that show continues to be very precious in his eyes. In fact, he expressed that a common saying like “it’s nice to see you again,” cannot do enough justice to how thrilled he felt to be sharing screen space with her again.

Kim Min Jung feels synergy with Ji Sung

On a similar note, Kim Min Jung shared that it was surprising how neither she nor Ji Sung felt that they were working together again after a very long time, although they shot for The Devil Judge after starring together in New Heart 13 years ago. Further, she revealed how a ‘synergy effect’ is felt by both when they are shooting together. Ji Sung shared that he could rely on and trust her during filming which eased the whole experience for them too. Ji Sung expressed his gratitude for Kim Min Jung, who will star as his rival in the series. The Devil Judge cast also includes Park Jinyoung and Park Gyu-young, who will essay other pivotal roles. Along with tvN the show is set to be available on Viki as well.

Image: TVN Asia Instagram

