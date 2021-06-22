'The Devil's Hour' Cast Revealed, Jessica Raine To Headline The Mystery-thriller Show

Amazon Prime’s upcoming show The Devil's Hour has finally revealed its cast. The Devil’s Hour is produced by Hartswood Films which is popular for its projects like Sherlock and Dracula. The writing department of the show is helmed by Tom Moran.

Hartswood Films finally announced the cast of the upcoming show The Devil's Hour

Actor Jessica Raine and Peter Capaldi will feature as the main leads of the show The Devil’s Hour. Hartswood Films took to their social media account to give this news. They even announced that the show will be a six-part mind-bending thriller that is written by Tom Moran. Jessica Raine has worked on several popular projects like Patrick Melrose, The Last Post, and Robin Hood whereas Peter Capaldi has been a part of projects like Doctor Who, World War Z, and The Personal History of David Copperfield.

We are thrilled to announce that Jessica Raine and Peter Capaldi will lead the cast of 'The Devil's Hour'.



Our six-part mind-bending thriller for @primevideouk is written by Tom Moran and executive produced by @suevertue, Steven Moffat and Tom Moran. https://t.co/EGjQ4g1a1K pic.twitter.com/W0ZpwMLUz6 — Hartswood Films (@hartswoodfilms) June 22, 2021

According to a report by Deadline, The show is based around the story of Lucy Chambers which will be essayed by Jessica Raine, a woman who wakes up every night at exactly 3:33 AM in the middle of the so-called devil’s hour between 3 AM and 4 AM. Lucy has an eight-year-old son who is withdrawn and emotionless. Lucy speaks to empty chairs and the house is haunted by the echoes of a life that isn’t her own. Now, when her name is inexplicably connected to a string of brutal murders in the area, the answers that have evaded her all these years will finally come into focus.

Peter Capaldi will play the role of a reclusive nomad in the six-part show. Peter becomes the prime target of a police manhunt led by Ravi Dhillon, played by Nikesh Patel who recently featured in HBO Max’s show Starstruck. Actors like Meera Syal, Alex Ferns, Phil Dunster, Barbara Marten, Thomas Dominique, Rhiannob Harper-Rafferty, Sandra Huggett, Benjamin Chivers, and John Alastair are a part of the cast of the series. The Devil’s Hour is currently filming in London and Farnborough Studios. Executive producers are Hartswood bosses Steven Moffat and Sue Vertue, and Moran. Johnny Allan is set as the director after helming episodes of Netflix’s The Irregulars. Further details about the release of the show haven't been revealed yet.

IMAGE: STILL FROM LINE OF DUTY

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.