The Dig's Review: A Period Movie Done Right, A Gentle Romance Gone Wrong

A period movie based on a novel about a real-life archaeology event in history, Netflix’s The Dig has got a mixed bag of reactions and it is justified. As Twitter and other social media platforms are flooded with the movie’s reactions, one must realise that it isn’t everything that the audience expected it to be. Here is The Dig’s review for you to ultimately decide whether to watch it or not.

A forgotten world’s romance and a rollercoaster of other emotions fitting well within the archaeologist’s tale, the Netflix film The Dig, directed by Australian filmmaker Simon Stone is an intriguing watch. Based on a John Preston novel, this WWII period movie is based on the true stories of discoveries at Sutton Hoo in England. Starring the likes of Carey Mulligan and Ralph Fiennes, the movie travels well through the intricate plot and some emotional moments to present the viewer a good watch.

Carey Mulligan who plays Edith Pretty, a widowed single mother with a large estate, hires Basil Brown (Ralph Fiennes) to excavate a set of mounds on her property. The duo then goes on an excavation spree following a feeling of having something significant underneath the land. The character’s intense curiosity causes an eerie mystery around what’s beneath them. Edith, the lonely mother’s excitement and drive in finding the mounds buried in her estate with an untrained archaeologist like Basil make the plot of the story.

The screenplay by Moira Buffini is on point and the cinematography compliments it in every way. Long tracking shots of the barren English countryside and the beautiful shots of the scenic settings add to the film experience. The art department's work to recreate a WWII period and the mansion was on point. While the crew takes most of the applause, Carey Mulligan and Basil Brown’s acting needs to be given a special mention. Twitteratis have already termed it an English film of the year contender.

The artistic film had everything going for it, but it’s sidetracking story. The story that had set the stage well, falls into the trap of a bad romance that feels a bit forced. Eventually finding its way back to the main and interesting storyline about the “dig”, the movie features some good characters. One other aspect that needed more exploration was the supporting characters of the film

From showing some strong and repressed emotions around the beautifully set sprawling and heavily decorated estates, the movie hits right on point. The Dig’s IMDB review calls it gentle but poignant and it’s pretty much it. The film is a well set period classic that serves its purpose well.

The film is not for everyone but is a classic watch for anyone who loves a good English period drama with a pinch of mystery and eeriness to it. Even though slow, the film is an artistic classic. We will rate the film a 4 out of 5.

