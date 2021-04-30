Last Updated:

'The Disciple' Review: Netizens Call The Film 'wholesome' And 'profound'

The Disciple is now streaming on Netflix and netizens have given their The Disciple review on social media and IMDB. Read ahead to know more.

Chaitanya Tamhane’s The Disciple is now streaming on Netflix. The film has been very well received by several film festivals and has even won several awards at the Venice Film Festival. Now that the film is available to stream on Netflix, netizens have been praising the film for its storyline, performance, and several other aspects of filmmaking.  For the people wondering about The Disciple review on social media and IMDB, here’s everything you need to know.

The Disciple review on IMDB

The Disciple has got an average rating of 6.9/10 out of the 469 votes the movie has got till now. Many users have called it a brilliant character study while several others have called it ‘wholesome’ and ‘profound’. Some other users have mixed opinions about the movie and have rated it 7/10. Check out some of the IMDB user reviews below.

The Disciple review on Twitter

The Disciple’s reviews on Twitter are very positive. Most of the users have called the movie ‘a masterpiece’ while several other users have called the film ‘ a heartbreaking story about self-realization’. One of the users wrote, “ If Court wasn’t enough, Chaitanya Tamhane brings another Gem of Realistic Cinema”. One of the users wasn't satisfied with the slow pace of the film. Check out some of the reviews by netizens on Twitter.

The Disciple plot

The film revolves around Sharad Nerulkar who has devoted his life to becoming an Indian classical music vocalist. He diligently follows the traditions and discipline of the old masters. But as time passes away, he starts questioning his determination and whether his dreams are even possible to achieve. The film highlights some great themes like the less recognition of a previously popular art form , and a journey of self-realization and acceptance.

The Disciple cast and crew

Actors like Aditya Modak , Arun Draid , Sumitra Bharve , Deepika Bhide Bhagwat, Kiran  Yadnyopavit, Abhishek Kale , Neela Khedkar, Makarand Mukund, Kristy Banerjee, Prasad Vanarse and Ashwini Kulkarni  are a part of the cast of the film. The film is directed and written by Chaitanya Tamhane and Micheal Sobocinski helmed the cinematography department of the film. Popular Mexican director Alfonso Cuaron produced the movie along with Vivek Gomber and Rakesh Mehra.

