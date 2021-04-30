'The Disciple' Review: Netizens Call The Film 'wholesome' And 'profound'

Chaitanya Tamhane’s The Disciple is now streaming on Netflix. The film has been very well received by several film festivals and has even won several awards at the Venice Film Festival. Now that the film is available to stream on Netflix, netizens have been praising the film for its storyline, performance, and several other aspects of filmmaking. For the people wondering about The Disciple review on social media and IMDB, here’s everything you need to know.

The Disciple review on IMDB

The Disciple has got an average rating of 6.9/10 out of the 469 votes the movie has got till now. Many users have called it a brilliant character study while several others have called it ‘wholesome’ and ‘profound’. Some other users have mixed opinions about the movie and have rated it 7/10. Check out some of the IMDB user reviews below.

The Disciple review on Twitter

The Disciple’s reviews on Twitter are very positive. Most of the users have called the movie ‘a masterpiece’ while several other users have called the film ‘ a heartbreaking story about self-realization’. One of the users wrote, “ If Court wasn’t enough, Chaitanya Tamhane brings another Gem of Realistic Cinema”. One of the users wasn't satisfied with the slow pace of the film. Check out some of the reviews by netizens on Twitter.

THE DISCIPLE is a film more about journey than about destination. Tamhane's approach is little similar to that of Court(but the look of movie is so novel) It is a film about sacrifice, patience, music, hollowness, and achieving excellence. pic.twitter.com/17vezpWN2O — Sun_Deep (@Sun_Deep_Kunwar) November 10, 2020

The Disciple is a long film, and it feels that way because it’s a slow watch. It’s good intentioned and trying to show it’s passion for the music at the centre of it, but the connection isn’t there and unfortunately it turns into a lengthy two hours. #LFF — Jamie Skinner (@Jamie_Reviews) October 2, 2020

Kind of insane that Chaitanya Tamhane’s THE DISCIPLE is dropping on Netflix on Friday without publicity. It’s a really great film that won a prize at Venice last year and it’s executive producer by Alfonso Cuarón. pic.twitter.com/KAzGSkXSis — Carlos Aguilar (@Carlos_Film) April 29, 2021

A heartbreaking story about self-realisation and acceptance. Absolute masterpiece. #TheDisciple — Moiz Borker (@MoizBorker) April 30, 2021

#TheDisciple



A budding musician's mad obsession for perfection and how it affects the life around him. Disciple is for serious movie buffs...A masterpiece in one word. A Slow paced, thought provoking drama with fantastic performances.



4.5/5



Streaming on @NetflixIndia ! — Kerala Boxoffice Stats (Wear Double Mask) (@kboxstats) April 30, 2021

A film that will undoubtedly slip under the radar, Chaitanya Tamhane's film explores art, devotion and failure. My review of #TheDisciple.https://t.co/lPHVvTgieH — Kelechi Ehenulo ðŸ¿ (@kehenulo) October 11, 2020

The Disciple plot

The film revolves around Sharad Nerulkar who has devoted his life to becoming an Indian classical music vocalist. He diligently follows the traditions and discipline of the old masters. But as time passes away, he starts questioning his determination and whether his dreams are even possible to achieve. The film highlights some great themes like the less recognition of a previously popular art form , and a journey of self-realization and acceptance.

The Disciple cast and crew

Actors like Aditya Modak , Arun Draid , Sumitra Bharve , Deepika Bhide Bhagwat, Kiran Yadnyopavit, Abhishek Kale , Neela Khedkar, Makarand Mukund, Kristy Banerjee, Prasad Vanarse and Ashwini Kulkarni are a part of the cast of the film. The film is directed and written by Chaitanya Tamhane and Micheal Sobocinski helmed the cinematography department of the film. Popular Mexican director Alfonso Cuaron produced the movie along with Vivek Gomber and Rakesh Mehra.

Promo Image Source: Still from the trailer of The Disciple

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.