'The Ellen Show's' Ex-DJ Tony Okungbowa Says He Experienced 'toxicity' On Set

The problems for the daytime talk show The Ellen Show does not seems to be ending soon. The show’s ex-DJ, DJ Tony has come forward and has opened up on social media about his experience while working on the popular talk show. In his Instagram post, Tony Okungbowa revealed that he did experience “toxicity” on set.

Ex-DJ opens up about “toxicity” on The Ellen Show

The Ellen Show was one of the most popular daytime talk shows. But in the last few months, Ellen and the show’s executives are facing severe criticism by ex-employees. Many ex-staffers have complained about alleged workplace racism, intimidation, and sexual misconduct by the executives of the show.

In a recent Instagram post, The Ellen Show’s ex- DJ Tony Okungbowa talked about his experience while working on the daytime talk show. In the post, DJ Tony revealed that he has been receiving a lot of calls asking him about his experience on the show. He added that he was an on-air talent from 2003-2006 and 2007-2013.

DJ Tony Okungbowa said that he was grateful for the opportunity the show provided him, but he did experience and feel toxicity in the show’s work environment. In his Instagram post, he also said that he stands with his former colleagues and their mission to have a healthier and inclusive environment on the show as it moves forward. Take a look at Tony Okungbowa’s Instagram post here.

As mentioned earlier, Tony Okungbowa goes by the name of DJ Tony who started working on the show in 2003. He left The Ellen Show after working on 16000 episodes. After Tony Okungbowa left the show, Stephen “Twitch” Boss took over the DJ duties. Tony was recently seen in the CBS show Bob Hearts Abhishola.

Moving on, since The Ellen Show’s ex-staffers spoke about their bad experiences on the show, an official investigation has started. These workplace problems are being investigated by Warner Media. Since the official investigation started, Ellen DeGeneres and her show’s executives have spoken about this issue. Ellen in her memo has said that she was “disappointed to learn” about these problems.

