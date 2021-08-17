'The Empire': Kunal Kapoor, Drashti Dhami, Dino Morea, Aditya Seal & More Launch The Show

Disney+ Hotstar's highly anticipated historical drama series The Empire is gearing up for a release on August 27. Featuring a star-studded cast with the likes of Kunal Kapoor, Shabana Azmi, Drashti Dhami, Dino Morea, Aditya Seal, and Sahher Bamba, the series showed a promising never-seen-before action and visuals. The team and cast of the forthcoming drama dished on the making of the series and were enthused about its release.

The Empire

Joining hands with Disney+ Hotstar, Nikkhil Advani of Emmay Entertainment is all set to bring the story of a warrior-turned-king in the fictional drama titled The Empire. Portraying the role of Babur, Kunal Kapoor will be seen performing high octane stunts while depicting the struggles of the unexpected king trying to brave through throngs of armies threatening his life and throne. The series will largely depict his life in Fergana and Samarkand while his well-wishers pave his way to the throne.

Drashti Dhami will be seen essaying the role of Babur's sister Khanzada, and Shabana Azmi will play grandmother Esan Daulat. The role of the antagonist will be essayed by Dino Morea playing Shaibani Khan. The series will also feature actors like Aditya Seal as Humayun, Rahul Dev as Wazir Khan, and Sahher Bamba as Maham.

Mitakshara Kumar on The Empire

According to Bollywood Hungama, director Mitakshara Kumar stated that he visualized the series as a movie which allowed him to cover every minute detail. The overwhelming response to the trailer reinforced confidence in the director as he believed they 'created something special' with the series. He also attributed Nikkhil Advani, Monisha Advani & Madhu Bhojwani at Emmay Entertainment and Disney+ Hotstar for the promising success of his directorial venture.

Drashti Dhami on The Empire

Playing the role of iron-willed Khanzada, Drashti Dhami had her fans excited after dropping her first look from the series. The actor called her experience 'overwhelming' and the series a 'landmark in Indian entertainment'. She also dished on playing the character saying it was 'challenging but equally empowering'. Dino Morea also expressed his excitement of stepping into a new avatar which he billed as 'most dynamic and interesting' role of his career.

