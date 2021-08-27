‘The Empire’ Star Drashti Dhami Opens Up On How She Is Getting Into The Habit Of Reading

Drashti Dhami, who can currently be seen in The Empire, is trying to get into the habit of reading. The actor mentioned she is taking the first few steps towards building her reading habit by reading children’s books. The Empire is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Drashti Dhami on her reading habit

As per a report by ANI, Dhami mentioned that she has never read about the character she is playing, she only reads her lines. She said that her diction coach read it out for her. She said, “I never read about my character, the show, or the book. My diction teacher read it out to me. I do not read a lot. But, now I am trying to read. I have started with kids’ books as of now because I think I need to get into reading. I got to know things from other people on set from what they were saying. But I never read about it. I just read my lines well.”

Drashti Dhami in The Empire

The actor has made her digital debut with the Disney+ Hotstar series. The actor and her friend, Sanaya Irani could not contain their excitement ahead of the release and Dhami uploaded a reel about it on her Instagram account. The two made a reel on a highway at 1 am with a huge hoarding of the series. She called the moment a ‘nail biting’ one and wrote in the caption, "NAIL BITING MOMENT !!! When you have friends who are as crazy as you are @sanayairani. Thank you @khemkaniraj for driving us at 1 am to the hoarding just so we could make this video. THE COUNTDOWN BEGINS 1 DAY TO GO !!!"

Disney+ Hotstar VIP also recently unveiled the actor’s first look ahead of the release. They coupled the actor’s look with the caption, "No one is above family. No sacrifice is big enough for #TheEmpire" Dhami can be seen as a warrior princess in the first look of the series. Apart from Dhami, the series also sees Kunal Kapoor, Shabana Azmi, Dino Morea, Aditya Seal, and Sahher Bamba take on pivotal roles.

Picture Credits: Drashti Dhami-Instagram