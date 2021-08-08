'The Empire' Trailer Out; Kunal Kapoor Show Reminds Fans Of 'GoT' And Bhansali Movies

Game of Thrones has been one of the most popular shows across the world and netizens have often felt that some ventures in India have tried to create a similar venture. After Paurashpur, the latest venture that got compared with the globally acclaimed series was The Empire. Not just Game of Thrones, there were references to Padmaavat and other ventures of Sanjay Leela Bhansali like Bajirao Mastani too as the trailer of the Kunal Kapoor starrer hit the web.

Kunal Kapoor's The Empire trailer out

Kunal plays the role of an emperor named Babur, who is is faced with a threat from Shaybani Khan, played by Dino Morea. He could be seen carrying the responsibility of protecting Samarkand and goes to war for the throne.

The series is directed by the associate director of Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat, Mitakshara Kumar, and glimpses of that were evident in the action sequences.

There is also a Padmaavat-like moment with Shaybani being smitten by Babur's sister Khanzada played by popular TV star Drashti Dhami.

Many netizens felt that it was a combination of Game of Thrones with movies directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Here's what netizens had to say about the series:

The series which is being backed by filmmaker Nikkhil Advani, also stars Shabana Azmi, Imaad Shah, among others.

All episodes of The Empire will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from August 27. The Empire is based on Alex Rutherford's Empire of the Moghul Raiders from the North.

The makers called the movie 'The story of a king battling against enemies, fate, family, death, and even himself, in search of his kingdom.' while Kunal termed the story as 'An emperor's quest for the throne.'

"The narrative we are exploring is something none of the makers have ever attempted in the history of Indian entertainment and given this story a fictional and creative bent.

"It's overwhelming to see the trailer receive resounding praises and we hope that it makes for an unforgettable viewing experience," Advani, known for directing films such as Kal Ho Na Ho and D-Day, said in a statement.

"We have heard many stories about Babur and the Mughals, but very little about who they were, where they came from, and how they came into India. In this fictional take, this is a character with a lot of complexities, and that is what intrigued me as an actor," Kapoor said when asked about playing Babur in the series.

