'The Expanse' Season 5 Episode 10 Explained: 'Nemesis Games' Brings Sobering Moments

The Expanse, an American science fiction show, premiered on December 14, 2015, on Syfy, a television channel owned by NBCUniversal. Held by Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby, the series is based on novels by Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck, written under the pseudonym James S. A. Corey. The show recently released season 5 episode 10 and fans have been going all gaga over it. Talking about the same, here’s a look at ending of The Expanse season 5 episode 10 explained.

Episode 10, season 5 of The Expanse, was never going to end with all the characters embracing and rejoicing with each other. Bobbie offers her condolences to Avasarala about her deceased husband during a social event. Avasarala offers her condolences with respect to Alex. Holden and Naomi are telling Amos they can't get out of this fight with Marco. Avasarala gives a rousing speech and informs them all that Marco Inaros fears unity for this and this is how they should win.

In the meantime, Marco has a fleet got he's more of his sleeve. Suddenly, at the meeting, Monica tells Holden that they missed one of the torpedoes. She wonders why they weren't hit and believes the protomolecule sample was on that torpedo. Suddenly, Avasarala asks Holden to join her and not make a fuss about her, there was another attack on the Ring.

The Expanse season 5 ending explained

The United Nations Security Council is in panic. Marco's fleet is blowing up one of their ships near the Ring. Celebrations are in full spirit at Marco's station. The United Nations has learned that the Martian ships are passing through the Sol Ring. Bobbie announces that the entire fleet of Martians has gone bankrupt and joined Inaros. Holden believes that they were bought with the protomolecule.

Scenes after that show that they were right; Martians had been bought with a protomolecule sample. Remember when Alex met with Admiral Sauveterre of the Martian Congressional Republic at the start of season 5? Season 5 ends with Admiral and Emily Babbage receiving protomolecule updates. Sauveterre doesn't want to leave any ties behind, and their station goes through the ring.

The ending of The Expanse Season 5 was incredible, exciting to fans every week, and "Nemesis Games" brings concluding and sobering moments while opening the base for the next season as well.

