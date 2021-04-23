'The Falcon And The Winter Soldier' Almost Starred Ben Barnes From 'Shadow And Bone'

Ben Barnes's last popular role was of the suave and manipulative criminal Jigsaw in Netflix's Marvel series The Punisher, was almost about to star in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Barnes spoke with Rotten Tomatoes on Instagram Live about how Kari Skogland, who directed every episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, mentioned that he might have a role in the Disney+ series. Unfortunately, the opportunity came just as filming for Shadow and Bone was about to begin.

Ben Barnes revealed that Kari Skogland, who is helming every episode of the much-acclaimed show The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, also directed every episode of a miniseries he did call Sons of Liberty, in which he played Sam Adams. He went on to say that she called him and said she was working on Winter Soldier and that he may have a role in it. However, he was about to start Shadow and Bone, so he had no idea what it might be, and he still has no idea.

Though Barnes is unlikely to appear in the first season of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, fans can binge all eight episodes of Shadow and Bone, a fantasy tale based on Leigh Bardugo's novel of the same name, on Netflix on April 23. Barnes portrays the main character, General Kirigan, in the upcoming YA series.

About the show

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is a Disney+ original television miniseries created by Malcolm Spellman based on the Marvel Comics characters Sam Wilson / Falcon and Bucky Barnes / Winter Soldier. The plot revolves around Anthony Mackie's character, Sam Wilson, and Sebastian Stan's character, Bucky Barnes, as they embark on a global adventure that puts their skills to the test as they battle the anarchist group, the Flag-Smashers. Kari Skogland directs all episodes.

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, the MCU show that was supposed to make its streaming debut before Wandavision's release date, made its streaming debut on March 19th, becoming Marvel Studios' second MCU Disney+ Spinoff show. It stars, among others, Emily VanCamp, Georges St-Pierre, Daniel Brühl, Adepero Oduye, Miki Ishikawa, and Danny Ramirez. The much-acclaimed show is now available for streaming on Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar, and Hulu, depending upon one's geographical location.

Source: Rotten Tomatoes, Image Source: Ben Barnes Instagram