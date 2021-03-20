The Falcon And The Winter Soldier And Other Interesting Movies That Released This Week

The past week from March 13 to March 20 saw some of the biggest releases in cinema - from the most awaited Zack Snyder's Justice League to Bollywood’s Mumbai Saga. Here is a list of all the major and popular releases that came out this week.

Interesting releases that came out this week

March 18 - Zack Snyder's Justice League

Since the 2017 Justice League came out to be a major failure, fans had taken to social media to demand the release of the actual movie cut directed by Zack Snyder. After suffering a personal loss, director Zack Snyder stepped down from the film, making way for Joss Whedon to helm the disastrous project in 2017. Fans, therefore, began a movement in 2017 using the hashtag Release the Snyder cut. Eventually, after several years, the four-hour uncut film was finally released in 2021. March 18 saw the release of the film which fans had anticipated for close to 4 years. The movie is four hours long and contains all the scenes that were replaced or deleted by the previous director of the 2017 film. The 2021 Justice League showcases a detailed storyline along with the introduction to a few new characters.

March 19 - The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

After the mammoth success of Wanda Vision, fans set their eyes on the next big Marvel series. At the end of Endgame, Falcon and the Winter Soldier were seen as the next duo to take up the mantle of justice. Following the same narrative, a whole series is designed with the two primary characters. Therefore, fans seemed extremely excited about the new series. The series aired on Disney Plus Hotstar on March 19.

March 19 - Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar

The Arjun Kapor starrer came as a delight to fans who awaited his movie release. In this comedy-drama, Arjun Kapoor is cast opposite Parineeti Chopra. The trailer for the film seemed compelling, making fans eager to watch the film.

March 19 - Mumbai Saga

The film that created a huge hype quite recently was Mumbai Saga. The trailer and the teasers showed a gruesome and brutal battle between the Mumbai Mafia and the Police. The movie was touted to be based on real-life events and thus fans seemed extremely eager to watch the series as soon as possible. The movie released in theatres and the actors urged the fans to watch it in theatres if they can, by adhering to all safety protocols.