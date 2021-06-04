'The Falcon And The Winter Soldier': Anthony Mackie Reveals He Was 'unsure' About The Show

Anthony Mackie recently reprised his role of Sam Wilson, the Falcon, in the Disney+ series The Falcon And The Winter Soldier. The show premiered in March this year and gained much appreciation from its viewers. The show marked upon Marvel's move towards addressing some social issues such as racism. While The Falcon And The Winter Soldier proved to be a success on the OTT giant, Anthony Mackie was not sure about the show before its filming.

Anthony Mackie says he was unsure about The Falcon And The Winter Soldier

During a chat with The Hollywood Reporter, Anthony Mackie opened up about his fear of coming on board with the show. The actor revealed the series starring him and Sebastian Stan was the first Marvel project that he questioned. He revealed how he was unsure about going on with the show. However, his viewpoint changed as he learned what Malcolm Spellman and Kari Skogland did with his character and the show. The Avengers Endgame actor said his perspective entirely changed about Sam and his capabilities.

Anthony Mackie in The Falcon And The Winter Soldier

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier came out to be a turning point for both the lead characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Anthony Mackie became the new Captain America by the end of the series. Anthony's character Sam fought for what he believed in and gained a close relationship with Bucky, The Winter Soldier. While Sam became Captain America from Falcon, Bucky proved he has moved away from his past. The show proved how MCU has moved forward in its comic world and has started focusing on social issues as well.

The plot of the show revolves around the events after Avengers Endgame. While the Winter Soldier struggles in moving away from his past, Sam works with the American government. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier reunite and go on a mission against an army of super soldiers. The two end up becoming good friends and fight for a social cause. The Falcon And The Winter Soldier cast Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan in the lead roles. It also starred Wyatt Russel, Erin Kellyman, Daniel Bruhl, and Emily VanCamp in supporting roles.

