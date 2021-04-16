Last Updated:

'The Falcon And The Winter Soldier' Dethrones WandaVision As The Biggest Disney+ Debut Yet

'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' dethrones WandaVision as the biggest Disney+ debut yet. Read on for more details regarding the same right here.

In picture: Sebastian Stan, Anthony Mackie, Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany as their respective characters in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier & WV

The latest presentation from Marvel, namely The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, has surpassed its predecessor, the Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany-starrer WandaVision in terms of viewership numbers. This feat has made The Falcon And The Winter Soldier the show that has had the biggest Disney+ debut yet. As per a report on Entertainment Weekly, Nielsen, the American company that is responsible for keeping a record of the viewership numbers of various direct-to-OTT shows, has revealed that the first of the list of the Falcon And The Winter Soldier's episodes, namely "New World Order", was streamed for a total of 495 minutes, which is 14 per cent more than the 434 million minutes that the WandaVision premiere episode was streamed for. As per the very same report, the numbers posted by Nielsen with regards to The Falcon And The Winter Soldier's premiere episode indicate that the numbers posted by Neilsen with regards to the MCU series debut episode have surpassed those of the two The Mandalorian premiere episodes combined. 

About The Falcon And The Winter Soldier

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, the MCU show which was supposed to make its streaming debut before Wandavision's release date, made its streaming debut on March 19th, making it the second MCU Disney+ Spinoff show from Marvel Studios. It stars the likes of Emily VanCamp, Georges St-Pierre, Daniel Brühl, Adepero Oduye, Miki Ishikawa, and Danny Ramirez, amongst others.

The first three episodes of the same, titled New World Order, The Star-Spangled Man, Power Broker and The Falcon And The Winter Soldier's latest episode, namely "The Whole World Is Watching" are now available for streaming on Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar, and Hulu, depending upon one's geographical location. The makers of the same release a new episode of the Kari Skogland-directed series every Friday by 1.30 pm Indian Standard Time. Information regarding The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Episode 5 will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available by the makers of the same.

