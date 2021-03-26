'The Falcon And The Winter Soldier' Episode 2 Release Date And Details

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier is one of the most anticipated series for Marvel Studios fans after the first season of Wanda Vision. As the show premiered on March 19, 2021, on Disney+ Hotstar, fans are waiting for the release of the next episode. The wait for The Falcon And The Winter Soldier episode 2 release is over.

When will The Falcon And The Winter Soldier episode 2 release?

The show The Falcon And The Winter Soldier episode 2 release date in India is March 26, 2021, on Disney+ Hotstar. In the first episode Sam Wilson aka the Falcon, and Bucky Barnes aka the Winter Soldier realise that their lives are anything but normal. The episode also reveals that John Walker is named Captain America. While the fans were guessing what will come next, the first episode scored a rating of 97 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes. The second episode is all set to reveal more action in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the second episode of the show, the two team up against a rebel group.

Details about The Falcon And The Winter Soldier

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier is the story of Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes after Captain America hands over his shield to Sam in the events of Avengers: Endgame. The series is a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's fourth phase. The mismatched duo of Falcon and Winter Soldier team up for a global adventure. It tests their survival as well as their patience as they fight evil. It is not too far when the two realises that 'normal' is not how they can define their lives to be.

The series contains only six episodes which are full of action and thrill. It casts Anthony Mackie as the Falcon, Sebastian Stan as the Winter Soldier, and Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter. Wyatt Russel, Georges St-Pierre, Daniel Bruhl, and Adepero Oduye are also among the cast members. It is directed by Kari Skogland and premiered after the end of the first season of the series Wanda Vision. Marvel Studios is set for the release of the film Black Widow starring Scarlett Johanson. It will hit the screens on July 9, 2021.

Promo Image Source: Still from the trailer