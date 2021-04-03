The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Episode 3 Is Making Twitter Lose Its Calm; Here's Why

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Episode 3 saw the story of its titular characters move forward, with them coming one step closer to finding out the person who managed to recreate the super-soldier serum. The episode, titled "Power Broker", saw characters from the previous Marvel movies make an appearance after a gap of several years. But, there's one such Marvel character return and subsequent team-up that led to an internet uproar. Read on to know more.

Disclaimer: The following paragraphs contain The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Episode 3 spoilers. Read on if you have seen the episode already or the knowledge of a spoiler does not deter you. If it does, come back after watching the episode in question.

It so happened that at one point in time, Sam and Bucky teamed up with Daniel Bruhl's Baron Zemo, who managed to escape a maximum-security correctional facility, courtesy of The Winter Soldier. The three would go to the fictional land of Madripoor and work as a team in order to extract the relevant HYDRA secrets that pertain to the sudden emergence of the super-soldier serums. Post watching the episode, several fans took to social media sites in order to express what they thought of the Sam-Bucky-Zemo team-up. Some of those reactions can be found below.

Internet Reacts to Sam-Bucky-Zemo team-up:

zemo being a sugar daddy to sambucky this episode so true pic.twitter.com/QE2f8Cb52S — yonna (@maximoffsivy) April 2, 2021

I LOVE how we all expected #Zemo to be this big antagonist towards Sam & Bucky this episode.

Instead we got: Rich bitch, sugar daddy. Was polite, cultured & served Sam & Bucky on his private jet. And danced like a dorky dad chaperoning a HS prom. pic.twitter.com/21hujdu4Qs — Rebecca//TFATWS spoilers! (@dindjarinscape) April 2, 2021

deleted scene of sam, bucky, sharon and zemo at the party pic.twitter.com/gO6r2wjmYw — katy â™¡ (@parkerinbloom) April 2, 2021

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Episode 3 recap:

The third episode of the second in the line of Marvel's Disney+ MCU Spinoff series saw the re-emergence of old faces, such as Emily VanCamp's Sharon Carter and Daniel Bruhl's Zemo, who were last seen playing important parts in Captain America: Civil War. For the majority of the episode, the titular characters can be seen on an undercover mission in Latvia, where the viewers get to see Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes going back to his old ways for a few minutes; Breaking arms, limbs and making one beg for his life. He feels compelled to do it as it is a part of a character that he needs to be in if he wants to get to the person who has all the information regarding the sudden emergence of the recreated super-soldier formulae.

But the plan quickly falls through. That leads to the central characters embark on a different mission; that of tracing down what is presumably the last batch of the super-soldier vials that are said to be in the possession of the Flag Smashers. What is also worth mentioning is the fact that in addition to the fact that "Power Broker" turned out to be a "Captain America: Civil War" reunion of sorts. The final moments of the episode saw Florence Kasumba’s Black Panther warrior, Ayo, making an appearance. It becomes instantly clear that she has travelled all the way to Latvia for Zemo, who had assassinated T'Chaka in Captain America's third film as the titular character.

About 'The Falcon And The Winter Soldier':

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier made its streaming debut on March 19th. It stars the likes of Emily VanCamp, Georges St-Pierre, Daniel Brühl, Adepero Oduye, Miki Ishikawa, and Danny Ramirez, amongst others. The first three episodes of the same, titled New World Order, The Star-Spangled Man, and Power Broker, are now available for streaming on Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar, and Hulu, depending upon one's geographical location.