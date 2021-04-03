'The Falcon And The Winter Soldier' Episode 3 Synopsis: Everything You Need To Know

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Episode 3, namely "Power Broker", has made it to streamers all across the globe. The third episode of the same gave MCU viewers a glimpse into the life of Daniel Bruhl's Baron Helmut Zemo and a teaser of the kind of equation shared by John Walker Captain America and Lemar Hoskins's Battlestar (Played by Wyatt Russel and Clé Bennett respectively). Additionally, as one has come to expect from Marvel, the makers of the same even gave some screentime to Erin Kellyman's Karli Morgenthau, in which she can be revealing her motivations for leading an anti-nationalist group like 'The Flag Smashers'. Read on to know more about The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Episode 3.

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Episode 3 synopsis:

The third episode of the second in the line of Marvel's Disney+ MCU Spinoff series saw the re-emergence of old faces, such as Emily VanCamp's Sharon Carter and Daniel Bruhl's Zemo, who were last seen playing important parts in Captain America: Civil War. For a majority of the episode, the titular characters can be seen on an undercover mission in Latvia, where the viewers get to see Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes going back to his old ways for a few minutes; Breaking arms, limbs and making one beg for his life, as a part of a character that he needs to be in if he wants to get to the person who has all the information regarding the sudden emergence of the recreated super-soldier formulae.

The plan quickly falls apart, which leads to the central characters trace down what is presumably the last batch of the super-soldier vials that are said to be in the possession of the Flag Smashers. What is also worth mentioning is the fact that in addition to the fact that "Power Broker" turned out to be a "Captain America: Civil War" reunion of sorts, the final moments of the episode saw Florence Kasumba’s Black Panther warrior, Ayo, making an appearance. It becomes instantly clear that she has travelled all the way to Latvia for Zemo, who had assassinated T'Chaka in Captain America's third film as the titular character.

'The Falcon And The Winter Soldier' Episode 3 Release Date in India:

As far as The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Episode 3 Release Date in India is concerned, the third episode has already been made available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. On the subject of The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Episode 3 release time in India, the episode was released on April 2nd, 1.30 pm on Disney+ Hotstar. One will need to have an active Disney+ Hotstar subscription in order to be able to watch it.