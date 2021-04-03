'The Falcon And The Winter Soldier' Episode 4: Check Out The Release Date And Time Here!

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, starring Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie, is all rage among the Marvel fans ever since it was released in early March. The six-episode-long series previously released its third episode and is now all set to release the much-awaited fourth episode. Check out where you can watch The Falcon and the Winter soldier episode 4 and what time it will be released in India.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 4 release date in India

The superhero duo is making their way into the hearts of the MCU fans by their constant banter and strong teamwork. In the previous episode, the audience saw a returning character of a new Captain America. The fans are now eager to watch what the duo will do next and will they accept the new Captain America? The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 4 release date in India is set to be April 9.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 4 release time in india

The 4th episode of the superhero series Falcon and the Winter Soldier will be released on the 9th of April in India as well as internationally on the OTT platforms. The episode of the series will be dropping around 12:30 pm IST/ 12 am PT in India. Indian fans of the Marvel series are eagerly anticipating the release of the fourth episode to know how the characters of the series are explored.

Where can you watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episodes?

All the episodes of the superhero series will be released according to their scheduled time on Disney plus in countries like Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, India, Spain, and Sweden. The first episode of the series was released on the 19th of March and the last episode is set to be released on the 23rd of April. The series so far received positive reviews from the fans and critics as the actors received praises for their chemistry in the series. Fans are now excited to see how the new Captain America will brave through the challenges and responsibilities along with his partner, the Winter Soldier.

Promo Pic Credit: Sebastian Stan IG