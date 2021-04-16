'The Falcon And The Winter Soldier' Episode 5 Has Mid-credits Scene & John Walker Cameo

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 5 is now streaming on OTT giant Disney Plus Hotstar. The episode includes a mid-credits scene for the first time in the series when it is just one episode away from the series finale. The mid-credit scene plays after the illustrated credits but before the extended credits.

Disclaimer: The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Episode 5's mid-credit scene details ahead and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Episode 5 spoilers ahead

'The Falcon and The Winter Soldier' Episode 5 cameo

The mid-credits scene portrays John Walker, who makes claims that despite the claims of the government, he is still Captain America. He has seemingly built his own shield. The mid-credits scene also shows the now-renegade Cap welding and painting his new equipment.

It can be assumed from the scene that next week, Walker might be an important part of next week’s episode. However, it is not clear what capacity he will come back in. Considering the fact that he holds a grudge against Sam and Bucky, he might end up having a rematch with the duo.

The next week’s episode might also reveal if his misguided attempts at taking up Steve Roger’s mantle will lead him to take a different path in the end. As the series is about to end, it will be interesting to see how things turn out to be.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Episode 6 to release on April 23, 2021

'The Falcon and The Winter Soldier' Episode 5 cast

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier cast has Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Emily VanCamp, Daniel Bruhl, Erin Kellyman, Georges St-Pierra, Amy Aquino, Adepero Oduye, Desmond Chain, Miki Ishikawa, Noah Mills, and Carl Lumbly. The plot focuses on Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson, and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes as they team up in a worldwide adventure that puts their abilities to the test as they battle the anarchist group, the Flag-Smashers. All episodes are directed by Kari Skogland. Created by Malcolm Spellman, the series has six episodes with each one being around 40-50 minutes long.

