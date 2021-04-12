The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Episode 5 To Have Surprise Cameo From New MCU Character

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is the latest Marvel series on Disney+ Hotstar. With currently four episodes available, it has garnered praises from the viewers. They are several old and new characters that showed up in the series. Now, it is rumored that the upcoming episode might have a surprise cameo from a popular Marvel character.

'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' episode 5 to have a surprise MCU character cameo

In an interview with Rotten Tomatoes, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier showrunner Malcolm Spellman teased a cameo. He said that there are characters in the series who he would love to see partnered with one of the “big world-shakers” like Thor or someone. Spellman mentioned that a character who is very grounded and has a strong personality will feature in episode five.

Now, according to /Film the surprise character is not the one fans have seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) before. It is also not the one that would get its own movie or a series in the coming future. However, the character exists in the Marvel comics and is played by a well-known actor. His/her performance is said to be outstanding in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode five.

The Falcon & the Winter Soldier plot

Till now, the Falcon and the Winter Soldier has introduced John Walker, the new Captain America, the Flag Smashers group, and more. A veteran super soldier Isaiah Bradley was also seen in the second episode. It also had Eli Bradley, who in the comics is a part of the Young Avengers as Patriot. However, there is no confirmation on which character could pop up in the upcoming episode.

The Falcon & the Winter Soldier cast

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier cast has Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Emily VanCamp, Daniel Bruhl, Erin Kellyman, Georges St-Pierra, Amy Aquino, Adepero Oduye, Desmond Chain, Miki Ishikawa, Noah Mills, and Carl Lumbly. The plot focuses on Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson, and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes as they team up in a worldwide adventure that puts their abilities to the test as they battle the anarchist group, the Flag-Smashers. All episodes are directed by Kari Skogland. Created by Malcolm Spellman, the series will have six episodes with each one being around 40-50 minutes long.

