'The Falcon And The Winter Soldier' Episode 6 Release Time & All Other Relevant Details

The sixth and final instalment of Marvel's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will be released this week, and to say there are high hopes would be an understatement. The Disney+ series has captivated audiences over the last five weeks with its exploration of legacy, race, and superheroism. With just one episode remaining, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is in a prime position to wrap up all of its different plots and address some of the questions that fans have been asking for weeks. With all that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Disney+ release of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 6 release and more.

What time does The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 6 release

Episode 6 of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will debut on Disney+ on Friday, April 23rd. It's the final episode of the season. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier ep 6 release time on Disney+ on Friday is at 12:01 a.m. Pacific/3:01 a.m. Eastern. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 6's runtime has yet to be announced or leaked online, so the episode's exact duration is unknown. With that in mind, the first five episodes of the Disney+ series all clocked in at about an hour, so The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 6 is likely to follow suit. It's unclear if the finale would be shorter or longer than Episode 5's 61-minute length.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 6 has yet to be given an official synopsis by Marvel or Disney, but it's not difficult to imagine what will happen in the finale. The episode will pick up where the show's penultimate episode left off, with Sam and Bucky facing off for the final time with Karli Morgenthau, the Flag-Smashers, Georges Batroc, and John Walker, as well as the unveiling of Sam's latest outfit or technology created by the Wakandans. Hopefully, the Falcon and the Winter Soldier finale will shed some light on what happened to Chris Evans' Captain America post Avengers: Endgame. Is he on the Moon for real?

Since Disney+ usually avoids releasing weekly episodic trailers for its major shows, there is no trailer for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 6. However, a few scenes from the finale have been shown in previous Marvel series trailers, including glimpses of the climactic New York war. As of now, no major The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 6 spoilers have been released to maintain the mystery of the last episode of the series.