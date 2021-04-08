'The Falcon And The Winter Soldier' Had More Of Zemo's Dance, Reveals Daniel Bruhl

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is the latest Marvel series on Disney+ Hotstar Premium. The third episode has Daniel Brühl returning as Baron Helmut Zemo. In the action-packed episode, Bruhl stole the limelight with his dance move, just fist-pumping on beats. Now, the actor disclosed that there is more video of him dancing.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier had only a fraction of Zemo’s dance, says Daniel Bruhl

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Daniel Bruhl talked about the nightclub sequence and his now popular dance move in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode three. He said that it is “so hysterical” for him. The actor mentioned that the scene was improvised when he saw the crowd dancing. He explained that he felt the beat was good and Zemo has been sitting in a dodgy German prison for years. So, he needed to let off some steam and show his moves. So, the actor went for it.

Daniel Bruhl stated that he enjoyed the reaction of Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan looking at him. He asserted that he was “100 percent” sure that the makers would cut Zemo’s dance from the show. The actor admitted that he was “really surprised and happy” that they kept it. He revealed that it was a long dance. There is more of it, but they cut this little moment for the series, he revealed.

Daniel Bruhl mentioned that after seeing the episode, he didn’t know what was happening, as he received all these messages from his friends cracking up. He said that his friends who know him well know he is an “embarrassing, passionate dancer” on the floor but it would be different moves in reality. It would be the Spanish side of him kicking in and doing some matador, flamenco moves, going down on his knees. He noted that it will be “highly embarrassing” for his friends.

Zemo’s Dance in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode three was loved by the fans. There were memes of the scene making rounds on the internet. Many started liking the villain who tore apart their favourite Avengers group in Captain America: Civil War. More of the character’s story will unfold in the remaining three episodes.

Promo Image Source: A Still from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier