The Falcon And The Winter Soldier: Is Danny Ramirez's Joaquin Torres The New Falcon?

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Episode 5 has already hinted at the several directions in which the MCU Disney+ Spinoff miniseries can go during the series finale as well as where the MCU at large can go during its Phase 4. One of those directions may see a different personality taking up the mantle of Falcon, as the person who originally was the holder of the superhero name may be seen wearing the new Captain America suit that has been tailor-made for him in the episode that will be released this Friday. That individual is Joaquin Torres (Played by Danny Ramirez in the Disney+ MCU Spinoff Show), who could be seen fulfilling his comic book destiny as the new Falcon as the original one goes on to become the new American symbol. Read on to know why that might be the case.

Why would Joaquin Torres be seen taking up the mantle of Falcon?

The destiny of Joaquin Torres in The Falcon And The Winter Soldier may be dictated by that of his comic-book counterpart, who, much like in a scene of The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, can be seen having a conversation with Sam Wilson Falcon after the latter faces a humiliating defeat at the hands of a foe. The conversation, in the comic books, ends with Wilson symbolically offering the mantle of Falcon to Torres, which bears similarity to the live-action version of the talk, where Anthony Mackie’s Falcon leaves his severed Falcon wings (Which were torn apart by a now-disgraced John Walker Captain America) with Torres, who can be seen looking at the ripped wings with an eye of fascination, as he has already been established as a character who is fond of and fascinated by every piece of technology that is associated with Wilson's superhero persona. To top it off, while referring to the wings that had been brutally clipped by John Walker's Captain America, Mackie's Sam Wilson can be heard saying that Torres can keep them, which is the MCU's way of saying that Torress is, in fact, going to be the new Falcon.

Is Ramirez taking on the Falcon mantle a step towards more diversity by Marvel Studios?

Additionally, letting on Ramirez, an actor of Hispanic descent, take up a more prominent role as a superhero character would be in line with Marvel Studios’ plan of promoting diversity and allowing greater representation via their films, television shows and comic book content. In the MCU, the campaign of greater diversity was unofficially initiated by The Russo Brothers, who introduced Black Panther (played by the late Chadwick Boseman) in Captain America: Civil War. The future MCU films saw more diversification and representation, as is evidenced by the kind of films that came after that, namely the Black Panther solo movie (Directed by Ryan Coogler, an African-American director known for the Creed film series), Ant-Man (Which saw characters of various ethnicities play significant parts), the final two Avengers films and the WandaVision, the second MCU presentation that saw a female superhero take centre stage after Brie Larson's Captain Marvel.

Also, as reported earlier, the viewers of The Falcon And The Winter Soldier will soon see an actor of African-American origin wear a suit and wield a shied that has historically been worn and wielded by Caucasian men. Speaking of representation, the show in itself is directed by Kari Skogland, which is only the second female director to have helmed an MCU presentation so far, with the first one being Anna Borden, who co-directed Captain Marvel. However, these are just observations and predictions based on what has transpired in the comic books already. More details regarding the same will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

About The Falcon And The Winter Soldier:

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier made its streaming debut on March 19th, making it the second MCU Disney+ Spinoff show from Marvel Studios. It stars the likes of Emily VanCamp, Georges St-Pierre, Daniel Brühl, Adepero Oduye, Miki Ishikawa, and Danny Ramirez, amongst others. Very recently, the likes of Florence Kasumbah also made her cameo as her Wakandan warrior character, Ayo.

The first five episodes of the same, titled New World Order, The Star-Spangled Man, Power Broker, The Whole World Is Watching and Truth are now available for streaming on Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar, and Hulu, depending upon one's geographical location. The makers of the same release a new episode of the Kari Skogland-directed series every Friday by 1.30 pm Indian Standard Time. Information regarding The Falcon And The Winter Soldier finale episode will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available by the makers of the same.