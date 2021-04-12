The Falcon And The Winter Soldier: Is Sharon Carter The Power Broker?

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier's Episode 4, titled, "The World Is Watching" introduced its viewers to the dark side of Wyatt Russell's John Walker Captain America, who was observed to have slowly and steadily crumbled under the pressure of the suit and armour that the United States Government has bestowed upon him. In addition to the same, the fourth episode of the miniseries expanded on the history that Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes shares with the Dora Milaje and the people of Wakanda. But, it may have even accidentally unveiled as to who the enigmatic Power Broker is.

All the episodes of the same up until this point have implied that the Power Broker is the figure who has been touted as the main antagonist of the series. One portal, in particular, namely Apple Insider, believes that it might just be Emily VanCamp's, Sharon Carter, and their claim is based on a piece of trivia regarding the rules that Apple has regarding the placement of their products in film and television shows.

Can Sharon Carter truly be the power broker?

There are several reasons that Apple Leaks has pointed out which has caused the author of the report to believe that The Falcon And The Winter Soldier villian, who is more commonly known as the Power Broker, might just be Emily VanCamp's Sharon Carter. The author of the Apple Leaks report believes it to be her because of the statement that has been included in the article, which has come from Knives Out director Rian Johnson. Johnson has been quoted saying that Apple has made it clear that the anti-heroes and the antagonist, along with the people who are connected to the same, cannot be seen using iPhones on screen.

The report even points out that while Sam and Bucky have been seen using the latest Apple handhelds, VanCamp's Sharon carter can be seen operating a different device. Other reports, such as one on ScreenRant, have pointed out that Sharon Carter being the villain might be entirely plausible and conceivable, given her history with her former organization, S.H.I.E.L.D. However, nothing has been confirmed, denied, or commented upon by Marvel officials as yet. More details will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available. The Falcon And The Winter Soldier plot unfolds with a new episode every Friday, which is released by the makers of the show by 1.30pm Indian Standard Time.

About The Falcon And The Winter Soldier:

The show made its streaming debut on March 19th. The Falcon And The Winter Soldier cast list includes the likes of Emily VanCamp, Georges St-Pierre, Daniel Brühl, Adepero Oduye, Miki Ishikawa, and Danny Ramirez, amongst others. All three The Falcon And The Winter Soldier episodes, namely New World Order, The Star-Spangled Man, Power Broker, and The World Is Watching are now available for streaming on Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar, and Hulu, depending upon one's geographical location.