'The Falcon And The Winter Soldier' Makers Reveal How COVID-19 Affected The Series

Falcon and The Winter Soldier is all set to hit the screens and take ahead the story of MCU. The trailer of the upcoming series was released recently and stirred a storm among the netizens who are left intrigued by the series. Recently, the makers of Falcon and The Winter Soldier held a press conference in Los Angeles and revealed some interesting facts about the series.
At the show’s global virtual press conference from Los Angeles, PTI asked how had the pandemic affected the story of the series. The media portal also asked about the delay in the release of the show. Here is what the makers said:
"What really was exciting was that once we were shut down through COVID-19 , we didn't skip a beat. (We) went straight into post production and were able to continue editing and really sharpening the pencil.
What was terrific about it was that it sort of turned into a weird opportunity that while the world was changing, we were also able to sharpen our focus. So when we went back, we really knew what we were going for, what we were shooting to finalise the change in the series".
On another note, it was revealed to the media portal that there is no plan yet for a new season of WandaVision. Reportedly, Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch will be seen straight in the feature film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Kevin Feige even told the portal that Scarlet will encounter big bad villain Mephisto, who will appear in Doctor Strange 2.
The Falcon and The Winter Soldier plot focuses on Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes as they team up in a worldwide adventure that puts their abilities to the test as they battle the anarchist group, the Flag-Smashers. It is said that the series will show who is worthy of the shield and Captain America's mantle. It is created by Malcolm Spell with Kari Skogland as the director.
