'The Falcon And The Winter Soldier' To Tell Baron Zemo's Origin Story

Daniel Brühl made his Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) debut as Baron Helmut Zemo in Captain America: Civil War. The antagonist divided the Avengers without even actually fighting with them. However, not much is known about the character and how he became the bad guy, except the news that his parents were killed in Sokovian battle between the superheroes and Ultron. Now, it is revealed that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will depict early Baron Zemo’s story.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will feature Baron Zemo’s story of origin

In a recent interview with Comicbook.com, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier creator Malcolm Spellman said that Helmut Zemo’s evolution in the Disney+ Hotstar series is at the front and center. He mentioned that it is funny because they did different iterations of all the stuff. The showrunner stated that it will answer who Zemo is, what he did in his past for his country, where the mask came from, etc. He noted that all just became tangled into one-person storyline of a man whose country, city, and family were destroyed by superheroes who he views as villains.

Malcolm Spellman asserted that Zemo believes he is a hero in this series. All of that is tethered to something “very, very personal” for him. The show creator mentioned that lead The Falcon and the Winter Soldier cast Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie can take everything “out of the park” with their acting but Daniel Brühl was like ‘I'm going to steal every scene I'm in if I can’. He was great with his performance, Spellman noted.

Till now, Baron Zemo’s story has him losing his family during the events of Age of Ultron. Tony Stark created Ultron to help the earth but instead, the android tried to destroy humanity. The evil robot’s plans were eventually unsuccessful as he was defeated by the Avengers. However, it was not before some severe damage was done to the lives of Sokovian citizens. Zemo was stopped by T’Challa / Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) before he could take his life. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier plot is speculated to show what happened with him after that. The series will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar premium tomorrow.