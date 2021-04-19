The Falcon And The Winter Soldier: What Does Ep. 5's End-credits Mean For The New Captain?

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Episode 5's end-credits scene saw a disgruntled, remorseful and guilt-ridden John Walker trying to make his own version of the Captain America Shield by hammering a piece of metal in the shape of one. The sequence in question was very much similar to that of Robert Downey Jr's cave scene in the first Iron Man film where he forges what would end up becoming the first of the many Iron Man armours. As several people must have noticed, the shield that was being forged had a predominantly black-and-red colour tone, as opposed to the American tricolour that the original vibranium piece of armour sports. Additionally, one can see that a determined John Walker is looking at the new shield he is forging as if it is what is going to be his identity from the future, which must be different from the one that is the official Star-Spangled Man of America awarded to him. Read on to know what could it possibly mean.

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Episode 5's Mid-Credits scene:

Tony Stark building the Iron Man Mark 1 armour in a cave:

So, what does the The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Episode 5's mid-credits scene mean?

Disclaimer: The following paragraphs contain The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Episode 5 spoilers, and maybe those for a significant portion of Marvel Phase 4. Read on if you have seen all five episodes of The Falcon And The Winter Soldier already and/or are not deterred by the possession of the knowledge of a spoiler.

The above The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Episode 5's end-credits scene, which has been filmed in the way that Robert Downey Jr.'s "Making Iron Man Mark 1 armour in a cave" indicate that the character's journey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is going to be a long one. However, Wyatt Russell will not continue to play Captain America in the MCU, but, instead, he will be seen as his own darker & twisted version of the same as a U.S Agent. The comic-book counterpart of Walker's character, a few events later in the same, dresses up in a black, white and red colour suit, which is something that the MCU fans are expecting in the series finale, in addition to seeing the new Captain America suit that will reportedly be worn by Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson.

A page from the US Agent Comics by Marvel:

A hick town parading around US Agent cause they think he's Captain America lol. Timely book lol. #USAgent #USAgent comic. #FalconAndWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/ElNHLjQyma — Uncanny Kev (@WeaponXKP21) April 14, 2021

So, how important can US Agent be to Sam Wilson's Captain America arc in the future?

As per the comic-book lore, the time period when Sam Wilson and US Agent Captain America confront each other when the pressure of becoming the captain gets the better of the former (Similar to what The Falcon And The Winter Soldier viewers saw in the case of the live-action Walker), which had caused several US politicians to deem Sam Wilson as unfit for the job of Captain America. This leads to a scene of confrontation between the two, causing US Agent to lose at the hands of the vibranium technology that is now in Sam Wilson's possession. But, Wilson would go on to have a steady mental decline due to the pressures that come with the title and the constant interference of John Walker's US Agent.

What is John Walker and what is he not in the comics?

It must be noted that, however, John Walker's US Agent in the comic books cannot be categorized as an antagonist, but more like a Tony Stark (In terms of his utilitarian virtues) with Anti-Hero-esque tendencies. That parallel can be drawn between Iron Man and US Agent is because both the characters rarely ever question their means if they think that the ends (which, as per both the characters, is generally a version of the greater good) are going to justify it all. Hence, based on how things transpire in the comics, one can make the prediction that Sam Wilson and John Walker will keep butting heads constantly in the future. If comic book material is to go by, the latter will be seen acting as an anti-hero and sometimes even the antagonist as and when pitted opposite Wilson's Captain America. Wilson's Captain America, on the other hand, may even come across as someone who is unfit for the job of the American icon to the audience members of the MCU presentations that will see Wilson's Captain next, due to his inability to handle the pressures that come with the Captain America job.

We’ve got a jam packed episode for you today, as we dig into John Walker and all his superhero identities: #SuperPatriot, #CaptainAmerica, and #USAgent!

SPOILER ALERT: We talk just a bit about the Falcon & Winter Soldier series on this one.#marvel #mar… https://t.co/iNgVQRBhCc pic.twitter.com/ji8hwnWozX — Marveling at Marvels (@MarvelMarveling) April 14, 2021

Historically, Marvel has given stand-along movies to its front-lining MCU characters, and since Anthony Mackie may very well become one after The Falcon And The Winter Soldier finale, it is entirely possible that Mackie may be seen as the new Cap in his own set of stand-alone movies and maybe seen frequently locking horns with the darker version of Captain America. However, these assumptions and predictions are based on the source material. Given that Marvel has a reputation for changing the character arcs of their characters as and when they see fit, nothing can be said with absolute certainty. More details regarding how will the story of Wilson's character be told post the miniseries will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

About The Falcon And The Winter Soldier:

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier made its streaming debut on March 19th, making it the second MCU Disney+ Spinoff show from Marvel Studios. It stars the likes of Emily VanCamp, Georges St-Pierre, Daniel Brühl, Adepero Oduye, Miki Ishikawa, and Danny Ramirez, amongst others. The series in question has had several extras as well.

The first five episodes of the same, titled New World Order, The Star-Spangled Man, Power Broker, The Whole World Is Watching and Truth are now available for streaming on Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar, and Hulu, depending upon one's geographical location. The makers of the same release a new episode of the Kari Skogland-directed series every Friday by 1.30 pm Indian Standard Time. Information regarding The Falcon And The Winter Soldier finale episode will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available by the makers of the same.