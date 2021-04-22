'The Falcon And The Winter Soldier': What To Expect From The Finale Episode?

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier's finale episode is right around the corner. As one has come to expect from the presentations that are a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans have a certain amount of expectations that must be met and questions that must be answered as a Marvel live-action storyline comes to its conclusion. This article is essentially an enlistment of all the expectations that the MCU viewers have from The Falcon And The Winter Soldier's finale. Read on for more.

Sam Wilson's debut as Captain America:

The one event that MCU fans are eager to see is that of Anthony Mackie taking up the mantle of Captain America from Steve Rogers and John Walker, who has since tainted the reputation of the shield held by the first Star-Spangled man. The fans have been waiting for the same since the ending of Avengers: Endgame, where an aged Steve Rogers handed over the iconic shield to Mackie's character after the younger version of the same went time-travelling and never came back. The same was also teased during The Falcon And The Winter Soldier's latest episode, titled "Truth" when Wilson opened a mysterious box that was courtesy of the Wakandans. It is theorized that the contents of the box include a revamped version of the Star-Spangled suit tailor-made for Wilson.

John Walker to suit up as US Agent:

One of the common storylines in The Falcon And The Winter Soldier was that of the steady mental decline suffered by Wyatt Russell's John Walker Captain America ever since he took up the mantle. His tenure as Captain America came to a permanent halt when he used the shield to publicly execute a Flag-Smasher in a moment of the heat of the battle. The same happened shortly after one of the members of the extremist group killed Lemar Hoskins aka Battlestar during what turned out to be an ill-fated brawl. The final moments of The Falcon And The Winer Soldier's penultimate episode saw a completely deranged Walker forging his own version of the Captain America shield, complete with accents of red and black. This has made many believe that when the viewers will see Walker next, he will be seen as the comic-book Anti-Hero, US Agent.

Bucky Barnes' debut as the White Wolf:

Ever since the audience got to see Sebastian Stan's bucky taking asylum in Wakanda and being referred to as the White Wolf by the late Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa, the MCU viewers have been wondering if Marvel Studios has been teasing Stan's future role in the eponymous Cinematic Universe all along. Hence, it has made it to one of the top expectations from The Falcon And The Winter Soldier's series finale. However, although deemed as very much likely by the fans, there has been no direct hint toward's Barnes' future trajectory as a Marvel character.

The debut of Danny Ramirez's Joaquin Torres as the New Falcon:

It has been teased that one of the many themes of the ultimate episode of The Falcon And The Winter Soldier is going to be that of passing the mantle of an icon to a younger generation. Sam Wilson will be seen taking up the mantle of Captain America from his friend, Steve and Bucky may somewhat take on the role of a new Wakandan symbol of strength. Hence, it won't be completely out of the line for one to expect Joaquin Torres, who has expressed his curiosity regarding Falcon's tech, to step into the shoes of Wilson as well. The same was again teased in Truth, The Falcon And The Winter Soldier's latest episode when Wilson left behind his severed Falcon wings with Torres.

An elaboration of Isaiah Bradley's story:

One of the various The Falcon and the Winter Soldier easter eggs was the introduction of Isaiah Bradley, who filled in for Steve Rogers after the latter went missing during the events of Captain America: The First Avenger. During a racially-themed conversation between Wilson and Bradley, the latter revealed that he did everything that Steve Rogers did as the African American Captain America, and then some, but the way he was treated was quite different in the manner Steve Rogers would have been. He revealed that post his time as the super-soldier, he was incarcerated, tortured and burned in unspeakable places. On top of that, his wife was told that he was martyred during the line of duty, while he was being experimented on behind closed doors. His wife would lose her life shortly after. Several MCU fans now want to see a glimpse of Bradley as Captain America and the trials and turmoils that he went through.