The Falcon And The Winter Soldier: Writer Talks About The Storyline That Never Happened

Malcolm Spellman, the personality who ran point as The Falcon And The Winter Soldier’s showrunner, confirms that a storyline was indeed lost while the show which was directed by Kari Skogland was in its development phase. Additionally, as per a ScreenRant report, Spellman said that the loss of the storyline has nothing to do with the pandemic. The officials at ScreenRant quoted Spellman saying that the executives at Marvel Studios have asked him to stop talking about The Falcon And The Winter Soldier's lost storyline. But, Spellman, as per his quotes in the report, can be seen expressing hope for that storyline to be materialized in one form or the other.

What is Spellman up to right now?:

Very recently, it was revealed that Malcolm Spellman will also serve as a writer on the fourth Captain America movie, which will see Wilson taking charge as the new Captain America in a movie that will see him play the titular Star-Spangled man. Very recently, right around the time when news surrounding Captain America 4 broke, news pieces regarding Chris Evans making his return to the MCU had also begun surfacing. Since then, several other outlets have claimed that Captain America 4 and the Chris Evans MCU return project are going to be two different MCU presentations. Details regarding the same will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

About The Falcon And The Winter Soldier:

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier made its streaming debut on March 19th, making it the second MCU Disney+ Spinoff show from Marvel Studios. The Falcon And The Winter Soldier cast list includes the likes of Emily VanCamp, Georges St-Pierre, Daniel Brühl, Adepero Oduye, Miki Ishikawa, and Danny Ramirez, amongst others. Very recently, the likes of Florence Kasumbah also made her cameo as her Wakandan warrior character, Ayo. In addition to the same, Julia Louis-Dreyfus was also seen making her appearance as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, also known as Madame Hydra, in the series. All episodes of the same, titled New World Order, The Star-Spangled Man, Power Broker, The Whole World Is Watching, Truth and The Falcon And The Winter Soldier finale, namely One World, One People are now available for streaming on Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar, and Hulu, depending upon one's geographical location.