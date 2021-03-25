The Falcon And The Winter Soldier's Anthony Reveals He Just Learnt What An Easter Egg Is

Anthony Mackie appeared in an interview session with Jess Cagle where he made a surprising revelation of not knowing what an Easter egg in films is. The actor, along with Sebastian Stan, appeared on an interview video call while promoting their newly released show Falcon and the Winter Soldier. During one such instance, Anthony Mackie, who plays Falcon on the show, revealed that he had just learnt the meaning of an Easter Egg in films and was clueless for all the years. The interviewer and Stan were quite surprised with this revelation as Marvel is accustomed to adding a number of Easter eggs in their films and shows.

The actor mentioned that he wasn’t surprised upon finding out about the salary bit. He was quoted saying that nothing about the internet surprises him anymore. Anthony said this in reference to the Twitter hashtag trending section, when fans took to the platform to express their astonishment upon finding out that the Avengers aren’t paid. The actor said that such stuff does not surprise him and he is aware that people do find such things interesting. However, he added that he is quite far from the internet to the point that he just learned what an easter egg in films is. He thus concluded his statement by saying that perhaps there is a lot going on outside which doesn’t seem to surprise him at all. The actor further added that as actors they aren’t really concerned with Easter eggs in a scene as it is not a conversation they would have on the set while filming scenes.

The interview started off with the actors discussing several aspects of the show. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has been receiving tremendous support from fans since it first released a while ago. Since then fans have praised the actors for their work. However, a certain scene from the series got fans hyped up where they found out that the Avengers do not get paid for their hero work. It was revealed within the series that the superheroes don’t receive salaries or any form of remuneration for the work that they did. Anthony Mackie's character was seen trying to apply for a loan in the series, and thus fans knew that the heroes do not get salaries. It was during this conversation topic that Mackie was asked about his views on that scene.