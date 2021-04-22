The Falcon And The Winter Soldier's Danny Ramirez Reveals A 'BTS' Joke Being Cut From Show

Actor Danny Ramirez has become quite famous among the audience for playing the role of Joaquin Torres in the show The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Danny has made a new revelation about the final cut of the show in a recent interview. Danny Ramirez revealed that one of the jokes based on a popular BTS boy band has been cut from the final episode of the show.

Danny Ramirez reveals a 'BTS' joke being cut from the show

In an interview with Collider, when Danny Ramirez was asked about the scenes that didn’t make the final cut, he said that there’s not much which didn’t make the cut but there was a funny moment that was removed from the final cut. He said that there was an impromptu joke where he wished that everyone were more like the boy band BTS and he thought he could be more like RM. He added that it was a fun little joke and the actors also had a little dance with it.

Danny felt that the BTS joke was a cool moment, however, he added that his most important scene in the show is when Sam (Falcon) tells his character to keep the wings. Later on, the ARMY (BTS’ fan members) took to Twitter to discuss whether the BTS disappeared during ‘The Blip’ or not. After some time, Ramirez took to Twitter and wrote, “Wish we were more like Suga, RM, and J-Hope..." Or which three members would Sam, Bucky, and Joaquin be haha." Check out his tweet below.

“Wish we were more like Suga, RM and J-Hope...”



Or which three members would Sam, Bucky and Joaquin be haha — Danny Ramirez (@DannyRamirez) April 22, 2021

Moreover, Danny spoke about how The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has a little bit of a pretty loose feel, in terms of improv especially. Ramirez said that the cast interpreted the scenes with the director Kari Skogland and she trusted everyone in knowing the characters, who they were, and what they wanted. He added that it was refreshing to look a the dynamic storytelling of the show and how the show allowed the actors like Sebastian and Anthony to function in a certain way.

The final episode of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will release on April 23, 2021. The show is available to stream on Disney+Hotstar. The new episode will release at 12 am PT/ 8 am GMT/ 12:30 pm IST.

Promo Image Source: Danny Ramirez's Instagram