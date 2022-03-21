'The Fame Game' Actor Gagan Arora Ties The Knot With Beau Muditaa; See Pics

Delhi boy Gagan Arora, who was recently seen playing a pivotal role in Madhuri Dixit's The Fame Game, has surprised fans as he released his wedding pictures on March 21, 2022. In a heartfelt note penned by the actor, he revealed that the marriage took place about a month ago at the end of the wave with a lot of restrictions. Gagan who got married to his longtime beau Muditaa looked dapper in a beige sherwani set. The pics shared by the actor features Muditaa in a red yet elegant bridal lehenga, while Gagan looked regal in a copper-toned kurta paired with an off-white churidar.

Gagan Arora releases wedding pictures post 1-month of marriage

Taking to his Instagram handle, Gagan wrote, "Sooo about a month ago, at the end of the wave with a lot of restrictions and a very small gathering of family and friends we started this new journey." Telling that his partner Muditaa makes him happy everyday, he continued, "You make me happy everyday be it in your super expensive lehenga or your comfy pajamas, you make me a better person everyday be it in your bhaari wedding makeup or your straight from bed look."

A part of his note read, "She said if you like it,put a ring on it, maine pehnaa di Kiss leechad ke saath fass gayi hai kuch din mein pata chalega Tabtak ke liye Mrs. Arora ka swagat nahi krogey Pic 2: this was plan B ( agar gharwaley nahi maantey) Styled by @_.vanshiika in @taneira_sarees 📷 @chitrgraphy_vipul P.S - Aaj se 12 saal pehle @muditaa.d ko dekhkr apney doston ko bola tha yahi tumhari bhabhi banegi😎 #ekbaarjomainecommitment".

Gagan Arora in The Fame Game

Gagan Arora was last seen in The Fame Game playing the role of a psychic fan who would do anything to be there in Anamika Khanna's (played by Madhuri Dixit) life. Released on 25 February 2022, it is among the top 10 web series on Netflix which makes it clear that her aura and acting is still liked by a large population. The story of the popular web series revolves around the life of Anamika Anand, played by Madhuri Dixit. Fans see her as a perfect yet established star but are not aware of her real-life that she does not showcase to the outside world.

Image: Instagram/@whogaganarora/chitrgraphy_vipul