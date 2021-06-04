'The Family Man 2' Actor Priya Mani Raj Receives Birthday Wishes From Several Celebs

Priya Mani Raj is popularly known for her shows like The Family Man and The Family Man 2. The actor celebrates her 37th birthday today on June 4, 2021. On Priya Mani Raj's birthday, several stars wished her on their social media handles. Take a look at the warm wishes the Family Man 2 actor received from celebrities.

Priya Mani Raj's birthday: Celebs poured in wishes

The directors of the web series The Family man, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. shared a picture of them with Priya on their Instagram story. The photo is from the Filmfare OTT awards where the duo received the Best Director critics awards and Priya won Best Actor Female Critics awards. The second season of the show premiered a day early on June 3. The directors mentioned that Priya is a lucky charm for them as the show has been receiving a positive response on her birthday. They wrote that she truly deserved all the accolades.

Image source: Priya Mani Raj's Instagram

Actor Varshini Sounderajan popularly know for her film Jodi shared a picture with Priya. She called her beautiful and said that Priya was one of the best humans she's met in the industry. She added that the actor treats everyone equally, be it her assistant or any of her colleagues. Actor Vimala Raman shared a collage of several pictures with the Family Man 2 actor. She called her sister from another mother while wishing her. She also wished her good luck with her web series on Amazon Prime Video.

Image source: Priya Mani Raj's Instagram

Image source: Priya Mani Raj's Instagram

Actor Shamna Kasim popularly known for her films like Madhura Raja and Kaappaan shared a picture with her. The two posed along with a pet dog. Shamna called Priya super sweet as she wished her on her birthday. Actor Shilpa Bala known for her films like Chemistry and Aagathan wished her a year full of movies. She mentioned that the actor deserved a truck full of happiness.

Image source: Priya Mani Raj's Instagram

Image source: Priya Mani Raj's Instagram

More about The Family Man 2

The Family Man 2 cast features Priya Mani, Sharad Kelkar, Neeraj Madhav, Sharib Hashmi, Dalip Tahil, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Samantha Akkineni, Pawan Chopra, Devadarshini and Mime Gopi. Priya is seen portraying the role of Suchitra Iyer Tiwari who is Manoj Bajpayee's character Srikant's wife. The Family Man 2 has received positive reviews so far.

Image: Priya Mani Raj's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.