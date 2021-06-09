'The Family Man 2' Actor Shahab Ali Opens Up About Working With Samantha

Actor Shahab Ali reprised his role of Sajid in the recent season of the action-drama series The Family Man. The show is garnering great reviews from the audiences and critics; it was also streamed in high numbers through the weekend. Read along and find out what the actor had to say about his experience of working with the ensemble of actors and more.

The Family Man 2 actor Shahab Ali opens up on working with Samantha

The Family Man 2 premiered on Amazon Prime Video, last week on June 3, 2021, and was received warmly by the audience. Shahab was also seen as the main antagonist on the show, playing the character of Sajid which he also did in the debut season. In a recent media interaction, the actor shared the experiences that he has gained with the show and about his character.

Talking about Sajid, the actor says, “Sajid is a lone wolf. He doesn't like to take orders from anyone, and he loves to do things his way. He is a bomb specialist and an ISIS-trained terrorist. He is a stubborn, dark, and vengeful person. He is sharp and calculative but at the same time very aggressive if needed. In season two, he is much more fierce and evil. His energy is one notch up from the previous season”.

Further on, he spoke about sharing the screen space with the much-loved actor Samantha Akkineni and mentioned how the relationship of Sajid and Raji, intrigued him quite a lot. Ali says, “Their graph is so intricate and beautiful. Samantha, as an actor, is extremely professional and focused and that's why we had some really magical moments while acting together. It was very smooth and effortless with her. She responds to improvisations and is really charged emotionally. It was a great privilege to share the screen with her. This experience will surely help me in future”.

During the interaction, director duo Raj and DK were also present and shared their experience of working with Shahab. They mentioned, “Shahab is a natural and has had a fantastic formal training as well which makes him a complete package. He is a director’s actor and grasps his character with ease. His scenes with Samantha and the other actors have come out really well, so it's always interesting to put him with other actors and see him emote and respond to improvisations”.

Followed by this, Raj appreciated Ali’s versatility and said, “Shahab has such a great range, I am just hoping he won't get typecast because there's much more to this in him. And he gets to do a variety of great roles... because he has that potential to pull it off with ease!”.

