'The Family Man 2' Actor Sharad Kelkar Asks Fans To Pitch Ideas For Season 3

The Family Man 2 was recently released and actor Sharad Kelkar who plays the role of Arvind took to his Twitter account to ask fans to give ideas for season 3.

The Family Man 2 has been receiving a positive response from the audience since its release on June 4. Most of the cast members from the first season reprised their roles in the second season. With a little preview for season 3 at the end of the second season, fans are excited to know more about it.

Recently, Sharad Kelkar who plays the role of Arvind took to his Twitter account to share a picture of him, Priyamani (Suchi) and co-director Krishna D.K. While sharing the picture, he asked the fans for ideas that can be used in the third season. Check it out. 

Sharad Kelkar seeks ideas for The Family Man 3

He took to his Twitter to share the picture and along with it, he wrote, "Give ideas for season 3..." As soon as the actor shared the post, fans went ahead and gave ideas and theories for the next season. Some were talking about Arvind and Suchi's London trip whereas others were asking him to become the antagonist. Have a look at the tweets. 

Fan Reactions

Sharad Kelkar in The Family Man 

The actor plays the role of Arvind who is a college professor and later on changes his profession to work for a startup. Throughout the first season, the story follows his story and his relationship with Suchi (Srikanth's wife). They go through ups and downs and become awkward after the encounter in Lonavala. In the second season, Suchi battles her guilt and wants to tell her husband about the event but struggles to do so. On the other hand, Arvind is married and is a single father to his daughter. In the second season, he becomes a support system for Suchi when Srikanth is on a mission. The season ends with Suchi finally opening up to her husband. 

More about The Family Man 2 

The Family Man 2 was finally released after two years of the release of the first season. The story revolved around a terrorist attack by a Sri Lankan rebel group. There was an additional cast member, i.e South Indian actor Samantha Akkineni who played the role of the antagonist. The show and the new characters are being praised by the fans. 

