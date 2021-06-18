'The Family Man 2': Ahead Of Father's Day, Here's A Shout-out To Cool Dad Srikant Tiwari

Father's day is right around the corner as it will be celebrated on June 20, 2021. For children, their father is their hero - the one who not only supports but also stands like a pillar during difficult times. Many also consider their father as their best friend. In Amazon Prime Video's The Family Man 2, Manoj Bajpayee a.k.a. Srikant Tiwari demonstrated how he is the absolutely relatable desi dad. Here are 5 occasions when The Family Man's daddy-cool will make you think of your own father.

5 times Srikant Tiwari in The Family Man 2 proved how relatable he is as a father

The Daddy cool. NOT!

Srikant is a skilled undercover spy leading covert missions to safeguard the country. However, to the rest of the world, including his family, he is just an ordinary government employee. He is the calm and nice, but flawed and relatable father. Like any other father, he is often seen trying to impress his children Dhriti and Atharv by keeping up with their lives with new-age jargon such as LOL, ROFL, and so on. But, as we all know, we can't help but notice the parallels between our desi fathers and the not-so-minimum guy.

Image source: PR Handout

The self-aware dad

With technological improvements, our parents rely on us to teach them the latest apps and keep them up to date on trends. Srikant Tiwari is no exception. There is a touching yet humorous scene in which his children are seen teaching him how to use Instagram. The chemical composition, the camaraderie and the humour between the children and their father represented in the show will not only make you fall in love with them but will also prompt you to draw real-life comparisons.

The funny one

There is no way to avoid Srikant's jokes and classic puns in the show. Much of this can be witnessed between him and his son, Atharv. Whether it's Atharv's never-ending queries, his blackmailing abilities, or his love of music, Srikant never lets his kid off the hook. There is a scene in which Atharv is blowing hard on his trumpet and attempting to generate music. Srikant responds by saying that he feels they are wasting money on their son's music classes.

Image source: PR Handout

The caring father

Srikant was always away from his family in Season 1 due to the nature of his profession. However, he always tried to make his presence felt at home. But, Srikant, like any other father, would go to great lengths to keep his children safe. As seen in the new season, he will go to any length for his family, even if it means risking his life.

The enigmatic Dad

Indian men often suppress their emotions, keep them in check, and don't exhibit their sensitive side in order to present the perfect father and a strong individual to whom their children may look up to. Srikant personifies this throughout The Family Man, keeping his macho-man undercover-spy character hidden when he's among his kids.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.