The Family Man 2: Amul Dedicates Latest Doodle To Samantha, Manoj Bajpai Thriller; See Pic

The Family Man 2 is an espionage action thriller streaming television series which is created, directed and produced by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. The show was released on Amazon Prime Video on June 4, 2021, and received a good response from the audience. Recently, the butter brand, Amul paid tribute to the show in a unique way which made one of the show’s lead, Samantha Akkineni very happy.

Amul's tribute to The Family Man 2 makes Samantha Akkineni happy

Amul shared a specially designed picture of The Family Man 2 poster in which Samantha can be seen giving bread and butter to her co-star as he embarks on his mission. The poster read, “Family Ke Mann Ko Bhaaya! (Loved by the family) Amul Spies up your life!” The cute picture made Samantha very happy as she reposted the poster on her Instagram stories, adding a happy minion sticker. Have a look below.

More about The Family Man 2

The Family Man 2 cast includes Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Sunny Hinduja, Shahab Ali, Ashlesha Thakur and Samantha Akkineni in the lead roles. The official synopsis of the show says, “Srikant Tiwari has quit TASC and works in the private sector to spend more time with the family. A powerful new enemy forces him to return. Srikant has to now uncover and thwart a dangerous coalition between an old foe and a dormant group of foreign insurgents. But the danger is much closer to home. This time around, nobody is safe!” The IMDb rating of the show is 8.7 out of 10.

Samantha Akkineni shares The Family Man 2 review

Earlier, Samantha Akkineni took to Instagram and shared a list of ratings received by the show from various sources. Her post revealed that the show received compliments such as “Masterpiece, Knockout, Brilliance, Immaculate Authentic, Brilliant, Stellar, Engaging, Irresistible, Flawless, Thrilling” and much more. She captioned her post by writing, “@rajanddk What a crazy response!! Thank you for all the love!!”

Apart from this, Samantha also shared a BTS picture from the show where one can see her enjoying a candid laugh with the directorial duo, Raj and DK. She penned a long note in the caption and started by saying, “Reading all the reviews and comments fills my heart with so much joy .. RAJI will always be special.” Check out her post below.

