'The Family Man 2' Cast: Know More About The Characters Of The Action Drama Series

After a successful first season, Amazon Prime Video's The Family Man will be returning soon with a second season. The Family Man 2's trailer dropped on May 19, 2021, increasing the anticipation among fans for the new season. The short video not only showed a glimpse into the fresh storyline of the upcoming season but also introduced the lineup of brand new faces joining the star cast.

Meet the Family Man 2 cast

Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari

Manoj Bajpayee is reprising his role as Srikant Tiwari in the cast of the Family Man Season 2. In the previous season, Manoj Bajpayee is seen as a simple father and husband who leads a double life. He is an analyst for his family and society but a Senior Agent on the other hand. According to the new trailer, Srikant Tiwari has quit his job as an agent and wishes to live a simple and honest life with his family. When he finds that his new life makes him unhappy, it affects his marriage, relationship with his family members and his job.

Samantha Akkineni as Rajalekshmi Chandran or Raji

Samantha Akkineni is one of the brand new additions to the star cast of the Family Man Season 2. She will appear in a pivotal role as Rajalekshmi Chandran aka Raji, an activist and member of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam or LTTE. According to the trailer of the new season, Samantha's character is mainly based in Chennai, Tamil Nadu and only communicates in the native language, Tamil. She will be playing the main antagonist in the series.

Sharib Hashmi as JK Talpade

One of the main characters of the show is Srikant Tiwari's colleague and friend JK Talpade. The character is played Sharib Hashmi of Phullu fame. JK Talpade's character is Tiwari's sidekick in the web series. When Srikant Tiwari decides to leave his life as an agent he stays in touch with JK to gain information about his old job. In the new season, JK and Srikant will reunite to solve yet another case.

Priyamani as Suchitra Iyer Tiwari

South Indian star Priyamani will reprise her role as Suchitra Tiwari in The Family Man 2 cast. Suchitra is married to Srikant and does not know that her husband is a senior agent responsible for protecting the country. In the second season, Srikant and Suchitra's marriage face lots of ups and downs due to Srikant's dissatisfaction with his new life. In the trailer, they are seen gaining couple's therapy to make their marriage work.

Asif Basra as Counsellor

Late actor Asif Basra will be seen playing the role of a counsellor in the web series. When Srikant and his wife Suchitra face obstacles in their marriage they turn to the counsellor to help them in fixing and saving their marriage. According to Manoj Bajpayee, the actor had shot his scenes for Family Man 2 with Basra before the lockdown. The actor was declared dead by asphyxiation when he was found in his home in McLeod Ganj.

Other roles in the movie include Dhriti Tiwari, Atharv Tiwari, Zoya, Sajid, Ajit and many others. Their roles are portrayed by Mehak Thakur, Vedant Sinha, Shreya Dhawanthary, Shahab Ali and Vijay Vikram Singh, respectively. The Family Man 2 will be available to watch on Amazon Prime Video on June 4, 2021.

Image: The Family Man's Instagram

