'The Family Man 2': Check Out The Release Date, Time And More Details

2019 saw the launch of the first season of the action thriller series, The Family Man, on Amazon Prime Video. While there have been many other releases on the OTT platform since then, fans of the show have been eagerly waiting for a second season to drop. Originally scheduled to launch on February 19, 2021, The Family Man season 2 release date was postponed for summer 2021.

The makers of the Amazon Original, Raj & D.K. had taken to their official Instagram handle to share the update. In a later post, on the day of its trailer launch, it was announced that The Family Man season 2 release date was scheduled for June 4, 2021, which is right around the corner. And along with its nearing, fans have also been anticipating The Family Man 2 release time.

The Family Man 2 release date and time

The Family Man season 2 is all set to release on June 4, 2021, on Amazon Prime Video. In the past, many other films and series on the OTT platform have dropped at midnight (IST) of their scheduled date. Similarly, The Family Man season 2 release time could be expected to happen around then on June 4, as well.

Once the second season of this Amazon Original is released, viewers will be able to watch it on the online streaming platform Amazon Prime Video. The Family Man season 2 will be available for any user of the platform with an ongoing subscription. Thus, fans can mostly expect to be able to stream the show on their devices from midnight, this Friday.

The Family Man 2 cast and more

The second season of The Family Man is going to be back with its original cast. In addition to other cast members from the first season, actor Samantha Akkineni will be seen playing a pivotal role in the series. Late actor Asif Basra will also be seen in this season.

Manoj Bajpayee will continue his portrayal of Srikant Tiwari along with Priyamani starring as his wife Suchitra, Sharib Hashmi as JK Talpade, and more. The trailer, which was released on May 19, 2021, has crossed over 50 million views on YouTube. Makers Raj & D.K. shared this update on their social media handle recently.

Promo Image: Raj & D.K. Instagram

