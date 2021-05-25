'The Family Man 2' Co-director Raj Nidimoru Reacts To Growing Protest Against The Show

The Family Man 2 is an upcoming web series on Amazon Prime Video created, directed and produced by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. The trailer of the show was released recently and it gave the audience the first look at Samantha Akkineni's character, who is making her Bollywood debut. While the trailer received a lot of love from the audience, it has also sparked a row as a section of netizens accused it of being "against Tamils". Raj Nidimoru, who is half-Tamilian, is confused by the backlash against The Family Man Season 2. Read ahead to know more.

Raj Nidimoru reacts to the growing protest against The Family Man 2

Raj has been wondering in response to the growing protest against the streaming of the show. As reported by Bollywood Hungama, he said that a large number of the unit members for The Family Man season 2 are Tamil and Samantha Akkineni who plays the Tamilian character considers Tamil Nadu to be her home. He also revealed that he is half-Tamil himself and other actors and technicians on the show are also from Tamil Nadu. They are all responsible citizens supremely sensitive to the politics and culture of Tamil Nadu. He added, “Why would we show Tamilians in a bad light?”

The Family Man 2 trailer is about Manoj Bajpayee’s character who sets off to Chennai with his The Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell team to take on a new mission led by Samantha’s character who is heard stating, "I will kill them" while firing guns and killing people. Numerous Tamil netizens have expressed their displeasure as they have assumed that the uniform Samantha is wearing represents an organisation based on LTTE (Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam), that was involved in the civil war in Sri Lanka. In the promo, there is a dialogue about predicting an unexpected coalition between ISIS and rebels and the netizens were unhappy about references to a terrorist organization.

Many of them have threatened to unsubscribe from Amazon Prime Video that will be airing the show and also demanded an apology. Samantha's character is also being trolled for her skin being painted black. Rajya Sabha member Vaiko has also written to the Information & Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar asking for a ban on the series referring to Samantha’s character accusing the show of “depicting Tamilians as terrorists and ISI agents and having link with Pakistan.”

Tamil people’s are not extremists, we love peace ☮️



Don’t project us as extremists

#FamilyMan2_against_Tamils pic.twitter.com/2xbSMvniy5 — அதியன் கார்த்திᵀᴬᴹᴵᴸ ᴺᴬᵀᴵᴼᴺᴬᴸᴵˢᵀ❤️💛 (@athiyankarthi) May 19, 2021

This Family Man 2 storyline depicting the presence of ISIS in Tamil Nadu and the LTTE as terrorists is portrayed as happening in Chennai !!



#FamilyMan2_against_Tamils@PrimeVideoIN @Samanthaprabhu2 @BajpayeeManoj pic.twitter.com/UGtw6NQ6YZ — அதியன் கார்த்திᵀᴬᴹᴵᴸ ᴺᴬᵀᴵᴼᴺᴬᴸᴵˢᵀ❤️💛 (@athiyankarthi) May 19, 2021

@rajndk - If you're spreading wrong information about Tamil Eelam struggle in the name of 'Freedom of Expression'. We Tamils demand an unconditional apology or this movie will be banned.@offBharathiraja - Sir, pls check this series seems Tamil Hatred.#FamilyMan2_Against_Tamils pic.twitter.com/THW3BFFTQV — மோகன் தமிழன் (@mohankeech) May 19, 2021

Reacting further to the backlash, Raj said that painting black is racist, but Samantha plays the role of a woman who spends a lot of time in the heat of the sun and her skin is tanned because of the same. He said, “she is in character, and there are no racial slurs, no references to any terrorist organizations.” He added that her character has an agenda and should not be judged based on the trailer.

(IMAGE: A STILL FROM THE FAMILY MAN 2 TRAILER)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.