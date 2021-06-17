The Family Man 2 Director Shares Special BTS Pic; Says It's Where The 'magic Happened'

The Family Man 2 made its OTT premiere recently and received positive responses from the audience. The show is being hailed by the audiences for various reasons including the casting. The Family Man 2 cast saw most characters from season 1 make a return while a few new names were added to the roster. Owing to the show’s success, the series director took to social media to share a special BTS picture featuring actors Samantha Akkineni and Shahab Ali.

A special BTS picture

Suparn S Verma, who directed season 2 of the series, took to Instagram to share a picture featuring Samantha Akkineni and Shahab Ali. In the picture, the two actors can be seen in the costumes of their characters Raji and Sajid. Sharing the picture of the two actors sitting on a boat, Suparn Verma wrote, “One of the most special BTS pictures I’ve been saving for a while. This scene is special in many ways, while writing one gets the sense of what is special and while shooting it magic happened.”

He further added, “I requested J.Perumal (Jebaraj) to sing a song to serve as a backdrop to the scene as Anand Sami (Selva) paced about on the beach and @samantharuthprabhuoffl and @shahab.thespian sat on the rocks. A moment of silence. The sound of waves and then Raji speaks. Raji and Sajid came alive. Two ships crossing paths at night. This is one of my favourite scenes of our show.” Actor Shahab Ali reposted Suparn’s post on his Instagram handle.

The scene in question saw the two antagonists making a secretive journey at night. The scene was indeed special in the show as it created an unspoken bond between the two antagonists. Fans of the show slid into the comments section of the post to shower love. While a few praised the director’s words with clapping emojis, a few others revealed that it was their favourite scene too.

A bit about The Family Man 2

The Family Man season 2, created by director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, debuted on Amazon Prime Video on June 4. The show starring Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari in the lead role, also featured Sharad Kelkar, Priyamani, and Sharib Hashmi in pivotal roles. The new season which saw Srikant and team fight a Lankan rebel group operating from Chennai was welcomed with high praises and some criticism over its political correctness. The show ended by teasing the third season in its finale.

