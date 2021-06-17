'The Family Man 2' Directors Raj And DK Open Up About The Soundtrack In The Series

The Family Man 2 is directed and produced by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. Raj and DK recently opened up about The Family Man 2's soundtrack. They shared what kind of musicians they were looking for the second season. Here's what the directors of the Amazon Prime Video show had to say about the musicians, composers and artists that worked on its soundtrack.

Raj and DK on The Family Man 2's soundtrack

Music, according to Raj and DK, play a key part in providing viewers with a wholesome entertainment experience in a spy thriller like The Family Man. They told Bollywood Hungama that when it comes to the OTT series, the scope to play with music is considerably bigger than in films. When contrasting to films, the commercial side of the series takes a back seat and they may have a lot more songs and explore different genres.

They're both fans of indie and classical music. For this album, they sought out composers, musicians, and artists from around the country and chose tracks and sounds that they believed would go in well with the story. They have a combination of classic and original numbers. They believe it has worked quite well for the series since the soundtrack has been well received by the audience.

The popular track Beta Sweater Pehno by folk-rock band Swarathma is a quirky song that fits in well with the series. Amazon Prime Video has just released a music video for The Family Man starring Srikant Tiwari and Suchi along with the kids. The album also includes three songs by Pune-based Indie band Fiddlecraft aka Gaurav Kadu and Sudeep Shetty. The songs are titled Toofan which is a high-octane rap song, Chal Ghar Wapas Chale and Andherey.

Mahesh Shankar, a long-time collaborator with Raj & DK, has composed two tracks for the series: Maya which is a unique electro-classical fusion song. It is written with a renowned classical vocalist, Padma Shree Awardee, Vidushi Sumitra Guha and Sheetal Nidimoru. Aaha Bhoomi on the other hand is a high-energy number performed by Harihara Sudan, Ramesh Chellamani, and Sahity. The theme song Dega Jaan, written by Sachin-Jigar and performed by Mellow D and Shreya Ghoshal, is one of the most famous tracks from the series.

The new season also includes a set of Tamil numbers, such as Unnara Vaithai, a soulful song written by National Film Award winner Bindhumalini and performed by Grammy winner and internationally famous lap steel guitarist Prakash Sontakke. The music also includes Padma Shri Awardee Dr Shobha Raju's relaxing composition Kanda Kumara.

In addition to that, there is an English rap song Vainko by Bengaluru hip-hop singer Brodha V and the upbeat Kho Gaye Hain Wo by musician Harpreet. Ketan Sodha, who composed the background score for both seasons, was specially mentioned by the directors. They said that he has done an excellent job of generating a foot-tapping background score that contrasts with the stories and emotions throughout the series, making for a fascinating experience for viewers.

Image: Raj and DK's Instagram/ still from The Family Man 2

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.