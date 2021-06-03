'The Family Man 2' Makers Share Note Ahead Of Release, Call It 'most Challenging Project'

The much-awaited sequel of the web series The Family Man will be finally releasing on June 4. Ahead of the release, the filmmakers' Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K took to their joint Instagram account to share a note. While sharing the poster with the release date, they thanked everyone who helped them throughout the lockdown. They also talked about the frontline workers and how they mourn the lost lives.

The Family Man 2 makers share a note ahead of the release

The makers started the note with how the day has finally arrived. They further added that every filmmaker has a story to tell and for them, The Family Man 2 has been the most "challenging project". It reads, "So the day is finally here...Every filmmaker has a tale to tell at the end of every project about its highs and lows. For us, The Family Man Season 2 has proved to be our most challenging project yet.".

Further, they talked about the difficult times and how they mourn the lives that were lost during the crisis. They said, "These are difficult times for all of us. There isn’t anyone amongst us untouched by loss and suffering. While we mourn the tragic loss of lives, we are grateful for the heroic actions and courage of the frontline workers and everyone working tirelessly to provide aid during these times. For all of us, staying positive and optimistic has possibly been the hardest. The only thing that has kept us going through all of it is the constant love and appreciation (and the constant pressure) that we have received from every one of you."

This was followed by a thank you note to the cast and crew members who worked through the pandemic. They said, "Having worked through a pandemic and two lockdowns, we are forever indebted to our fabulous cast, crew and Prime Video team who have persevered through it all. Season 2 drops at midnight. And one thing is overwhelmingly clear: The Family Man now belongs to you, the audience, and all its fans. We remain forever humbled by all the love we have received." The comments section is filled with the fans sharing their excitement and love for the makers.

(Image Courtesy: Raj and DK's Instagram post)

More about The Family Man 2's release

The first season was released in the year 2019 and after two years the second season will drop on Amazon Prime Video. The Family Man 2 cast includes a new addition i.e. Samantha Akkineni. She will play the role of antagonist in the series. Other than her, the majority of the cast will reprise their roles.

IMAGE: Raj and DK's Instagram

