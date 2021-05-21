'The Family Man 2': Raj & DK Remember Asif Basra, 'losing Him Has Left Us Heartbroken'

After keeping fans on toes for a long, makers of the upcoming second season of The Family Man 2 released the trailer. The trailer has set in motion the countdown to the premiere of the much-delayed web series which will stream on Amazon Prime Video from June 4. While the fans were in praise of Samantha Akkineni and Manoj Bajpayee, they also noticed late actor Asif Basra in the trailer. Asif is seen playing the character of a marriage counselor for Srikant and his wife. The actor appears in the latter half of the trailer in a comic scene with Bajpayee. Filmmaker Dup Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. took to Instagram and remembered the late actor.

Raj & DK pays tribute to Asif Basra

They shared a picture of the actor from the trailer and recalled shooting with him and how his demise left a huge impact on their heart. “Many of us have been affected by the loss of a loved one in the last year. Asif Basra shot with us for Season 2. He was brilliant! And losing him to suicide has left us heartbroken!

May your soul find peace and comfort wherever you are... Asif Basra,” they wrote. Apart from the creative duo, actress Samantha Akkineni also pays tribute to the actor on her Instagram stories. Sharing a still of Asif Basra from the series, the lead protagonist said, “You are missed so badly by the entire team of #thefamilyman my friend!! Stay happy and peaceful wherever you are”.

Asif Basra plays the role of the counselor who comes to aid for the lead character of the show, Srikant Tiwari, and his wife Suchitra Iyer after their marriage hits a roadblock and they visit the psychologist. In an unfortunate turn of events, actor Asif Basra’s body was procured hanging in a private complex in McLeod Ganj, Dharamshala on November 12, 2020. The actor was 53-year-old when he committed suicide, however, no suicide note was recovered by the officials. After the death, multiple media portals reported that Asif Basra was suffering from depression.

Meanwhile, the storyline of the forthcoming series chronicles the life of Srikant, a senior officer of a fictional TASC cell, a part of the National Investigation Agency of India. Srikant is a married man with two kids, and the first season showcases how he tackles a potential terrorist attack. The first season of the show was released in 2019. Samantha Akkineni will make her digital debut with the series and will be seen playing a nemesis.

(IMAGE: RAJ&DK/Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.