'The Family Man 2' Star Abhay Verma Is Filled With 'love & Gratitude', Thanks The Audience

Abhay Verma's latest video

On June 7, 2021, Abhay Verma who played Salman, AKA Kalyan in the second season of The Family Man, took to Instagram and expressed his gratitude for having gotten the chance to play the role. "Love, and gratitude. That is all I am filled with these days" said the actor. He then went on to thank Raj, DK, and Supan Verma, for allowing him to be a part of the 'Family Man' family. The video was met with a lot of affection with comments like "What a season 🔥 loved it"

About The Family Man 2

The Family Man 2 which is a continuation of the first season of The Family Man, was written and produced by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K., better known as Raj and DK. The series was produced under the banner of D2R films which is owned by the duo. The series follows the story of a mission that a group of Sri Lankan Tamil militants and a Pakistani terrorist group try executing together. How Srikant tries to stop them forms the rest of the story. According to The Family Man 2 review by various entities, the show was received extremely well.

The Family Man 2 cast

The Family Man 2 cast retains most of its members which includes Priyamani as Suchi, Ashlesha Thakur as Dhriti, Vedant Sinha as Atharv, and Sharib Hashmi as JK Talpade. The show also features Sharad Kelkar as Arvind, and Sunny Hinduja as Milind at many moments. Amongst the antagonists, we see Shahab Ali, as Sajid and Darshan Kumar as Major Sameer.

Apart from them, season 2 sees the addition of some notable cast members, like Samantha as Raji, Devadarshini as Umayal, Ravindra Vijay as Muthu Pandian, Mime Gopi as Bhaskaran Palanivel, Abhay Verma as Salman AKA Kalyan. Seema Biswas plays Prime Minister Basu, while the late actor Asif Basra plays a counselor, helping Suchi with her issues. The show also features Uday Mahesh as Chellam, who happens to be a pivotal character.

