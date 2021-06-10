'The Family Man 2' Star Sharib Hashmi Talks About Season 3 Tease In The Finale Episode

Actor Sharib Hashmi has been getting rave reviews for his screen portrayal as JK Talpade who is Srikant’s friend and colleague. The Family Man 2 ended with a cliffhanger that gave us a glimpse of where Season 3 would be heading. In a recent media interaction, actor Sharib Hashmi was quizzed about the show's next season and here's what he said.

Sharib Hashmi talks about The Family Man Season 3

The Family Man 2 ended by giving us a hint that The Family Man 3 will be set around the events of COVID-19 times and will be about a Chinese mission. Sharib Hashmi in his new conversation with SpotboyE denied having any update about that. He added that he saw it at the same time when the rest of the audience saw it. Hashmi said that the team completed shooting for season 2 in February 2020 and COVID-19 events started happening in India in March 2020.

Sharib Hashmi further talked about the director duo Raj and DK of The Family Man 2. He said that this is the brilliance of Raj and DK that they incorporated this situation into the story. He added that as an audience he wants to see how they tackle this and use it in the story.

About The Family Man 2

The Family Man 2 is a thriller web series starring Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role as Srikant Tiwari. The web show also features Samantha Akkineni, Priyamani, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Sunny Hinduja, Sharad Kelkar, Dalip Tahil, Seema Biswas, Asif Basra, Shahab Ali, Ravindra Vijay, among others. The story centers around Srikant Tiwari, who is a common middle-class office-going man leading a double life as a spy for the country. Samantha Akkineni marks her digital debut with this Amazon Prime Video show.

