'The Family Man 2' Trailer: Samantha Akkineni Plays Nemesis In Sequel; Fans Pour Love

Makers of the upcoming crime thriller series The Family Man 2 released the much-awaited intriguing trailer. Going by the trailer, the new season of the series is poised to have a bigger scale, higher stakes, and a fiercer nemesis. Apart from the trailer, the makers revealed that the series will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from June 2. The series created by the maverick duo, Raj and DK, will mark the digital debut of actress Samantha Akkineni. Apart from Samantha, the ensemble star cast of the series include Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, and Seema Biswas. The show also features an incredible cast from Tamil cinema, including Mime Gopi, Ravindra Vijay, Devadarshini Chetan, Anandsami, and N. Alagamperumal.

The Family Man 2 trailer out now

The captivating trailer of the series showcases the return of the nation’s most endearing Family Man aka Srikant Tiwari, played by Manoj Bajpayee. This season Srikant Tiwari will be pitted against a new, powerful and brutal adversary named Raaji, essayed by Samantha Akkineni. The last episode of the thriller drama will see Srikant continuing to jostle between the duality of being a middle-class family man and a world-class spy and trying to save the nation from an imminent attack. The trailer is packed with some twists and turns and an unexpected climax. The upcoming season of the edgy action-drama series will give a riveting glimpse of the two worlds of Srikant.

Soon after the trailer launch, the frenzy fans stormed the comment section to put express their views and are eagerly waiting to watch the second installment. One of the users congratulated the team and wrote, “ We are excitedly waiting for June 4.” Another user praise Samantha’s acting and wrote, “You killed it sam. Goosebumps every time you appear.” A third user echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “finally, it's here.”

Raji is going to make us suprise that's for sure from the trailer — Madhusudhanan Varadarajulu (@Madhusu76425277) May 19, 2021

We ARE WAITING TO SEE IN JUNE 4TH ALL THE BEST AND CONGRATULATIONS SIR ❤️❤️❤️

EXCELLENT OUT PUT !!! — Mbprasad (@Mbprasad15) May 19, 2021

You killed it sam. Goosebumps Everytime you appear ❣️.

You just killed it. Mark my words. Your career until now is just a begining dear. Now your real game begins. — saipavan (@thenameispavan) May 19, 2021

Ohoo!! Manoj ji awesome !! Last wala #Baazigar dialogue 😁 @iamsrk — RahuL Choudhury (@Rahul_SRKians) May 19, 2021



Speaking on the trailer launch, creators Raj and DK said, "As creators, we have been waiting for a pretty long time to share the trailer of the much-awaited new season of The Family Man today. We promised the season will be out by end of this summer, and we are glad that we just about kept that promise :). The wait will finally be over on 4 June as Srikant Tiwari will return with a thrilling storyline, and ‘danger really has a new face’ — Samantha Akkineni, who has done a tremendous job, along with the always-fantastic ensemble cast. We are confident we have carved out an exciting season for you all, despite having to work through the pandemic. Hopefully, the new season will be worth the wait. These are extremely difficult times, and we hope and pray for better times. Please stay safe, mask up, and vaccinate as soon as you can.”

